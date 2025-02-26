A man shared valuable information on job opportunities for both degreed and non-degree holders in the Middle East, highlighting positions for skilled and non-skilled labour

He shared a website and demonstrated how to search for a job while listing the countries where one can apply in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section sharing their work experiences and thanking the man for sharing the valuable information.

A man went through the Bayt app searching for jobs available in the Middle East to show those interested, Image: @nmz3297

Source: TikTok

With rising unemployment and a struggling economy, job scarcity has become a major issue. Many individuals, even those with degrees, find it difficult to secure work, while inflation continues to push up the cost of living. As a result, people are increasingly looking for opportunities abroad where salaries are often more competitive, and job availability is broader.

The Middle East has become a hotspot for employment seekers due to its thriving industries and demand for skilled and unskilled labour. A man, under TikTok handle @nmz3297 shared a step-by-step guide on how to secure jobs in the Middle East, attracting many views, likes and comments.

A step-by-step guide to applying for jobs in the Middle East

In the video, the man shows a screen of his computer showing the Bayt site that has jobs in different Middle East cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Algeria, India, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and many more.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He emphasises that positions like security guards, truck drivers, and other roles are available while searching for them on the site. He also points out that Kuwait, a city with one of the strongest currencies in the world, is a great option for job seekers.

Watch the TokTok video below:

SA shows gratitude to the man for the plug

The video attracted 349K views, 28K likes and nearly 1K comments from social media users who flooded the comment section showing gratitude to the man for detailed information. Some users even excitedly revealed that they had already secured jobs just days after applying. The man's video inspired many to explore opportunities beyond how country in pursuit of a better future.

A man received praise after showing off jobs available abroad. Image: @nmz3297

Source: TikTok

User @WandilZabanguniMnguni shared:

"I have matric, passport, license. Please help me with creating an overseas CV."

User @Qwathikazi_ selling Detergents said:

"Abanye abantu (other people) are sent by God, you are such a blessing indeed 🙏 🙌."

User @TheGoogleWife shared:

"No lie 🎊 I got a job in less than 7 days."

User @Thandie commented:

"🙋🏾‍♀️10 years in the Middle East… let’s get out of SA guys 😅😅money is money’ing out there 😩."

User @Sphi🇿🇦 shared:

"Mina I'm happy with the information that you are giving us ❤️🔥🙏."

User @AmeliMvimbi added:

"I'm 59 years Siya. Ready to go as a cleaner packer or general job. I'm looking to go in August 2025. I will start applying for a passport end of Feb."

3 Briefly New articles about jobs

A woman with three degrees advised others to learn a skill after struggling to find a job until she took a short course and gained one.

An LLB graduate shared her frustration with working at a call centre after years of university, as she struggled to secure a candidate attorney position despite being qualified.

A woman who advised those who passed Grade 12 and not at university to invest in short courses, proudly showcasing her Gas and Refrigerator course that paid her better than some degree holders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News