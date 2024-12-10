A woman who had been struggling to secure a job locally plugged others with what they could do to change their luck

The hun could not easily secure employment even though she had multiple degrees

She shared her advice on her LinkedIn profile and attracted many comments from people who shared the same sentiments

A woman pursuing her fourth degree could not get a job for five years until she upgraded her skills. Image: Esther Ekoko / LinkedIn

We might have been told that education is the key to success, but many of us have realised that it takes more than a certificate to secure a good job and that one has to move with the trends and times.

A lady with three degrees named Esther Ekoko shared a post advising others who could not secure jobs on what is needed in the market to better their chances of securing jobs on her LinkedIn profile.

Advising others on securing jobs

Esther explains that job seekers are no longer interested in degrees but in experience, initiative, and the skills an individual brings to their company.

She acknowledges the importance of education, but as a former unemployed multi-degreed woman with no job for five years, her luck changed when she learnt two digital skills: copywriting and data analysis.

Mzansi finds the lady's post inspiring

LinkedIn users soon filled the post with positive comments, acknowledging education qualification as a stepping stone to a better future and highlighting that networking is also essential in the game. Many also thanked Esther for the post.

"A degree is not enough; learn a skill and network."

"Wow, this is such an inspiring and relatable post. Your journey highlights important truths like skills, personal branding, and networking. Tossing aside degrees to focus on real-world impact takes courage, and your story is proof that it pays off. Thanks for sharing this dose of motivation, Esther Ekoko."

"Esther Ekoko the third one caught my attention 😆😆. Built a killer personal brand on LinkedIn 😌. Well done 💪🏽."

"Education is valuable, but combining it with additional skills can be a true game-changer. I admire how you didn't just rely on your certifications but took the initiative to go further."

"Degrees are becoming less important more people are focusing on real life experiences. What have you done that can be beneficial to them."

