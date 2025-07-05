A youngster preparing for one of her biggest high school events decided to reach out to the South African President

The people of Mzansi were stunned by her bravery and wondered if she knew the kind of status President Cyril Ramaphosa holds

Social media users flocked to the youngster’s comments section and held a conversation about the matter

A boy from Gauteng, Mollwane Madiba, inspired many young people to shoot their shot after bagging Tyla as his matric ball date.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited to a youngster's matric ball. Image: @GULSHAN KHAN

Source: Getty Images

More young people started creating videos online, shooting their shots at their favourite public figures. One scholar stunned the country when she aimed for the president.

Owam Zwane, a matric student, filmed herself inviting President Cyril Ramaphosa to the biggest night of her academic career thus far. Mzansi had mixed feelings about her bold request and discussed the matter in a thread of over 1.2K comments.

Youngster wants President Ramaphosa to be matric ball partner

A young South African lady on TikTok, Owam Zwane, stunned many people online after riding the Mollwane and Tyla wave. She, too, wanted a public figure to accompany her to one of her biggest events.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Zwane posted a video on TikTok three days ago and reached 153K views. The youngster has been consistently putting out content for two weeks, hoping it would reach the president’s attention.

South Africans were unsure of the request and shared their opposing views about the youngster’s wishes. Briefly News went through Zwane’s TikTok page and picked up that she’s a bit of a comedian.

People aren’t sure if her request to have the President at her matric ball is just for laughs and to attract more followers, or if she genuinely wants an iconic figure as her date. The now-viral clip is her best-performing TikTok post so far.

Zwane excitedly said:

“Owam and Cupcake for MD.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to student requesting Ramaphosa as matric ball date

Social media users shared their opposing views in a thread of comments:

SA was stunned by President Cyril Ramphosa's invite to a youngster's matric ball. Image: @Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

@Kgopolo Mphuthi wrote:

“That’s crazy, please ask him to fix the electricity situation in Joburg.”

@Aurora 🌻pointed out:

“You’re trying to secure the bag, I respect that.”

@njabulodlamini18 thought:

“Cupcake would pull up.”

@Anande was stunned:

“As in His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of the Republic of South Africa?”

@cheeky_dee3 suggested:

“As a country, we have to slow down.”

@@Jess.Justine❤️commented:

“That one likes events, he’ll attend. He is always somewhere.”

@bl3ssing🫦 warned:

“Guys, you’re stretching it now.”

@user994791 shared:

“This is where we have to draw the line.”

3 More matric ball-related stories by Briefly News

South Africa is amazed by how this year’s matric ball season managed to top last year’s extravaganza.

South Africans had their fingers crossed on Friday after a youngster made great efforts to ask Tyla to be his matric ball date.

South Africans were amazed by an expensive matric ball gown that one youngster wore, valued at R65K from a luxury boutique.

Source: Briefly News