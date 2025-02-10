High schoolers came together to help their fellow pupil bag a date with his South African celebrity crush

Molwane and his mates put together a cool two minutes video of his friends helping him put out a message for Tyla

The chap wanted to have a memorable matric ball dance with Mzansi’s most celebrated Uppity African by his side

Tyla has made a name for herself and helped put South Africa on the map by being successful with every project she’s put out.

A group of high schoolers came together to help their mate bag Tyla as his matric ball date. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous songstress not only serves vocals but gorgeous looks too, having shared spaces with one of the most respected women in fashion m, Anna Wintour.

SA amazed by high schoolers helping mate bag Tyla as matric ball date

Having a celebrity crush is totally normal but meeting them is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity especially if that crush happens to be a Grammy award-winning Uppity African. A young chap named Molwane put together a stunning piece in hopes of getting Tyla’s attention.

His high school mates helped him create a two-minute video where he showed his interest in taking Tyla as his matric ball date. A lot of celebrities like Kylie Jenner and her older sister, Khloe Kardashian have accepted an invite from their fans to be their prom dates.

Molwane shot his shot at Tyla and Mzansi has their fingers crossed that the Push 2 Start hit maker responds soon.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on pupil asking Tyla to matric ball

South Africans were amazed by the incredible the young man. Molwane received from his mates:

A young man planned a cool invitation video for Tyla to be his matric ball date. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

@milanisolar🫀wrote:

“Yho, good luck to Molwane.”

@lesedi shared:

“They say, ‘dream big’, good luck Molwane.”

@_miinneyy commented:

“Gwababa could’ve saved Molwane.”

@Lesego Kgatle said:

“Molwane, the support you have is crazy. Blessed.”

@nnemu.yuh🩶 wrote:

“The support is crazy.”

@Senzelo Mbatha commented:

“This is so creative. I hope you get her as your date for MD.”

Source: Briefly News