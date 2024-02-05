President Cyril Ramaphosa showed love to Tyla over her Grammy Award win

The president penned a congratulatory message to the singer, saying he woke up to the news of her victory

But Mzansi was quick to troll the president, claiming that he woke up very late for someone in his position

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed love to Tyla for winning her first Grammy Award. Images: Twitter/CyrilRamaphosa, Instagram/tyla

Source: UGC

Following Tyla's momentous win at the Grammy Awards, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated her in a social media post, saying she made the country proud. South Africans used it as an opportunity to throw shade at the president.

Cyril Ramaphosa shows love to Tyla

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Tyla on bagging her first win at the Grammy Awards.

The singer won in the newly added category for Best African Music Performance for Water against fellow nominees Musa Keys and Burna Boy.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, the president penned a congratulatory message to Tyla, praising her for flying the South African flag high as the youngest Grammy winner in the country:

"Woke up to the news of our very own Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance for her song ‘Water’ at the #Grammys.

"We congratulate, and we celebrate with you. Your win affirms South Africa’s sustained success in various international fora. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag."

Mzansi weighs in on President Ramaphosa's post

South Africans threw shade at the president's post and questioned the time he woke up.

Previously, Davido also found himself at Mzansi's mercy after he congratulated Tyla on her Grammy win.

GodessOshun encouraged:

"Our economy is on its knees and the president wakes up at 9AM? Register to vote, please."

Tokyo_Trev was stunned:

"You woke up at 9:30AM?"

_mashesha asked:

"You're only waking up now? When do you start work?"

cypherpunkHRH said:

"A nation of winners ruled by a bunch of losers. It's time for change."

krugersville wrote:

"She’s not voting for the ANC, forget about it, Mr President!"

BlaqMarvl posted:

"This man is lazy. Taxi drivers wake up before him."

Water reaches YouTube milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's hit song, Water reaching over 100 million views in just three months.

The song undoubtedly took the world by storm and became one of the biggest tracks in 2023 and the visuals took it to a new level.

Source: Briefly News