South Africa's meat industry is in high demand, as several European and Middle Eastern nations have shown interest

South Africa exported about 300 tonnes of lamb to Qatar every month before Qatar suspended imports in June 2024

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa (AMIE) explained how the country lost out on billions

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South Africa's meat industry is losing billions in potential exports. Image: Boniface Muthoni

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

Governmental delays are costing South Africa’s meat industry billions, as access to willing markets remains blocked off.

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa (AMIE) explained that overseas buyers were willing to trade, but delays with the government are affecting existing export channels.

The delays have affected potential export opportunities with several countries in the Middle East, as well as in Europe.

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South Africa’s meat industry is in demand

AMIE Chairperson Mark Luff said that due to global trade shifts and rising tariff pressures in major economies, South Africa’s agricultural industry was catching the eye of several markets. He noted that places like Italy, Qatar and other nations were showing interest in the country's beef and agricultural products, raising hopes for new export opportunities.

He added that while this was promising, it would have limited value if the government didn’t resolve the delays.

"The industry cannot speak seriously about future access to new European and Middle Eastern markets while existing export channels remain blocked," he said.

Numerous markets abroad are interested in South Africa's meat industry. Image: Nicolas Guyonnet

Source: Getty Images

Delays affecting potential trade with Qatar

AMIE also noted that Qatar was one of the markets keen to export from South Africa, but was affected by the delays. South Africa exported about 300 tonnes of lamb to Qatar every month, equivalent to about 150,000 lamb carcasses, before Qatar suspended imports in June 2024.

AMIE noted that buyers were to resume importing from South Africa, but that the renegotiation and approval process had not been completed. AMIE estimated that South Africa has lost approximately R750 million a year as a result.

Luff said the delays were not limited to Italy and Qatar alone, and also affected other Middle East markets, including Dubai and Bahrain, as well as Mauritius.

"The priority now must be to clear the backlog in countries where demand for South African lamb and beef already exists and for the government to reform and modernise the systems, protocols, certification processes and communication channels that determine whether a product can move.

Only then will our current market access challenges begin to be resolved, allowing new trading partners such as Italy to be considered,” Luff said.

Mzansi reacts to reports that the government is investing in lab-grown meat

Briefly News reported that citizens weighed in on reports that South Africa was investing in lab-grown meat.

The news sparked mixed reactions online, as people were curious and also concerned about the decision.

While scientists highlight sustainability and food security benefits, many people remain unsure about consuming lab-grown products.

Source: Briefly News