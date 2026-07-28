A 47-year-old Boschkop man appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder linked to an alleged HIV infection

The NPA said the accused allegedly told his girlfriend he was HIV negative throughout their relationship, which ran from October 2025 to June 2026

The woman only discovered the truth after finding ARV medication in the man's bag and confronting him directly

A Pretoria man is in jail for allegedly giving his ex HIV. Image: KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — A 47-year-old man from Boschkop is in custody after allegedly concealing his HIV-positive status from his girlfriend and intentionally infecting her with the virus. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

The accused appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, where the case was postponed to 3 August 2026 to allow for the necessary bail information to be gathered. Three years ago, the courts faced a similar case when a soldier was placed on trial for infecting his partner with HIV.

NPA details the alleged deception

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged conduct took place between October 2025 and June 2026, while the pair were in a relationship. During that period, the man reportedly told his girlfriend he was HIV negative, keeping his actual status hidden from her.

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The situation came to a head when the woman found antiretroviral medication in his bag and challenged him about it. According to Mahanjana, the accused then admitted he was HIV positive and told her he had deliberately infected her to stop her from being with someone else.

HIV test confirms positive result

Following the confrontation, the complainant visited a medical facility on 25 July 2026 and underwent an HIV test, which returned a positive result. She subsequently reported the matter to the police. Officers arrested the man at his residence in Pretoria. The case returns to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 3 August, when the court is expected to deal with his bail application.

Man arrested for rape of 1 year-old

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a 58-year-old man who appeared in court facing charges of rape and attempted murder against his one-year-old granddaughter. The harrowing incident has sparked widespread outrage among South Africans, who are calling for severe consequences for the perpetrator's actions.

Source: Briefly News