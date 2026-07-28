Boschkop Man Charged With Attempted Murder for Allegedly Infecting Girlfriend With HIV
- A 47-year-old Boschkop man appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder linked to an alleged HIV infection
- The NPA said the accused allegedly told his girlfriend he was HIV negative throughout their relationship, which ran from October 2025 to June 2026
- The woman only discovered the truth after finding ARV medication in the man's bag and confronting him directly
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PRETORIA — A 47-year-old man from Boschkop is in custody after allegedly concealing his HIV-positive status from his girlfriend and intentionally infecting her with the virus. He faces a charge of attempted murder.
The accused appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, where the case was postponed to 3 August 2026 to allow for the necessary bail information to be gathered. Three years ago, the courts faced a similar case when a soldier was placed on trial for infecting his partner with HIV.
NPA details the alleged deception
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the alleged conduct took place between October 2025 and June 2026, while the pair were in a relationship. During that period, the man reportedly told his girlfriend he was HIV negative, keeping his actual status hidden from her.
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The situation came to a head when the woman found antiretroviral medication in his bag and challenged him about it. According to Mahanjana, the accused then admitted he was HIV positive and told her he had deliberately infected her to stop her from being with someone else.
HIV test confirms positive result
Following the confrontation, the complainant visited a medical facility on 25 July 2026 and underwent an HIV test, which returned a positive result. She subsequently reported the matter to the police. Officers arrested the man at his residence in Pretoria. The case returns to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 3 August, when the court is expected to deal with his bail application.
Man arrested for rape of 1 year-old
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a 58-year-old man who appeared in court facing charges of rape and attempted murder against his one-year-old granddaughter. The harrowing incident has sparked widespread outrage among South Africans, who are calling for severe consequences for the perpetrator's actions.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za