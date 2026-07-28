A South African woman's attempt to hand-feed a large antelope in a game reserve went sideways when the animal suddenly charged her

South African Magazine.com shared the footage online on 26 July 2026, and it quickly spread across social media platforms

Viewers could not stop laughing, though many were quick to point out that the animal in the clip was a kudu, not an impala

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Woman tried to feed a Kudu before it struck her. Image: @Ruben Keehnen and @FG Trade Latin

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman discovered the hard way that wild animals do not always appreciate a kind gesture. A video posted by South African Magazine.com on Facebook on 26 July 2026 showed the woman walking up to a large kudu and offering it food, seemingly expecting a gentle interaction.

The kudu's horns had other plans. When the large animal bent it's head, it's horns struck the woman on the head as she let out a South African slur and retreated. The whole thing was caught on camera by someone nearby.

Why kudu horns are spiral-shaped

Male kudu horns evolved to aid survival and reproduction. Their spiral shape allows males to safely lock horns during dominance contests, helps defend against predators when needed, and signals maturity and good health to potential mates, making them more attractive during the breeding season.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi Cannot Stop Laughing

The footage was originally shared with the caption describing the animal as an impala, which turned out to be half the entertainment for people in the comments. South Africans in the comments on the Facebook page had plenty to say:

@Stephanus Buys wrote:

"Pretty sure that's a Kudu."

@Shannon Moffett said:

"That's not an impala. Jeez."

@Rajan Padayachee laughed:

"... Unique to South Africa."

More Briefly News Stories on Kudus

An Afrikaner man had a heart-stopping encounter after trying to touch a wild kudu, with the animal's unexpected reaction leaving South Africans relieved he escaped unharmed.

Zimbabwean farmers have raised health concerns after reports emerged that some are illegally mixing human antiretroviral (ARV) medication into chicken feed to speed up growth and increase profits.

A tense video from Kruger National Park captured the moment an aggressive buffalo charged at rangers before being fatally shot, sparking widespread discussion among South Africans about the difficult decision.

Source: Briefly News