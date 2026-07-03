A buffalo bull's unexpected appearance in Marloth Park ended after a tense encounter with wildlife officials

Attempts to steer the animal away reportedly did not go as planned as the situation escalated

The incident sparked reflection on the difficult balance between wildlife movement and community safety

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The buffalo bull had to be put down by rangers. Image: @Marloth Park

Source: Facebook

A buffalo bull that wandered out of Kruger National Park into Marloth Park, Mpumalanga, was shot dead after repeatedly charging wildlife officials and their vehicles.

According to a Citizen report published on 3 July 2026, the buffalo broke through the veterinary fence between Kruger National Park and Marloth Park, creating a safety risk for residents and tourists. Wildlife officials, including Marloth Park rangers and a state veterinarian from Hectorspruit, first tried to guide the animal into Lionspruit to remove the danger without harming it.

“After efforts to manage the situation, the difficult decision was made in the interest of public safety.”

Reports said the buffalo became more aggressive and repeatedly charged at rangers during the operation. A local veterinarian was reportedly unavailable to dart the animal, leaving officials with limited options. Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre’s Deidré Joubert said:

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“Due to the dangerous situation, the rangers had no option other than to put the animal down.”

Marloth reflects on the buffalo's final journey

A Marloth group shared an emotional Facebook update confirming the buffalo’s death after the difficult incident. The post described the animal as an "Old Warrior" and reflected on the challenges that arise when wildlife moves beyond protected areas and into human spaces. It also stressed that such situations often create difficult choices as authorities work to balance public safety with efforts to protect wild animals.

“These magnificent animals belong in the wild, and every effort is made to protect both wildlife and the communities they come into contact with.”

Buffalo are very dangerous animlas. Image: @Test01

Source: Getty Images

Buffalo are one of Africa’s most dangerous animals

Buffaloes are often underestimated because they do not have the same reputation as predators like lions. However, according to Sun Safaris, they are regarded as one of the most dangerous animals among Africa’s Big Five due to their unpredictable and aggressive behaviour.

Unlike some wild animals that show warning signs before attacking, buffaloes can remain calm and still before suddenly charging. Buffaloes are also powerful and fast, capable of reaching speeds of around 50km/h when they charge. Once they focus on a target, they can become extremely dangerous, particularly if they feel threatened.

Old male buffaloes, commonly called "dagga boys", are especially known for being bad-tempered and unpredictable. These bulls often live away from larger herds in smaller groups and are recognised for their large size and dominant nature. Females protecting calves and injured buffaloes can also pose serious risks.

Read the full Citizen report here:

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Source: Briefly News