A 69-year-old Canadian lost his life at a braai area in the Kruger National Park

The tragedy occurred near Phabeni Gate after a private guide’s firearm accidentally discharged, marking a devastating end to a safari trip

The incident reignited fears over safety in Kruger National Park following a violent crime that claimed the lives of two elderly visitors

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A Canadian man was killed in a shooting at Kruger National Park. Image: Mike Marlowe / Getty Images

Source: UGC

On 17 June 2026, an elderly Canadian tourist was fatally shot during a bush braai near Phabeni Gate in Kruger National Park. The victim, who has not been identified by name, was visiting as part of a tour group and was participating in a sunset dinner when he was shot by a tour guide. Despite the response of emergency services, the guest succumbed to his injuries. Authorities characterised the Canadian's death as a tragic accident.

The Canadian gunshot victim was part of an outside tour operator rather than a SANParks-led excursion. KNP wrote in a statement:

"The guest was part of a group booked outside the park and only came in for a bush braai offered by a private concession with a valid permit to operate the facility within the park."

While firearms are a necessary precaution in "big five" territory, SAPS launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the shooting.

Many South Africans visit Kruger National Park for its renowned wildlife. Image: Martine Mars

Source: UGC

SA worries about Kruger National Park safety

The Canadian's death triggered a renewed wave of alarm regarding the safety of visitors in and around the park. The recent tragedy follows the May 2026 double murder of Ernst and Dina Marais. They were the first homicides in the park’s recorded 100-year history. While this latest loss was the result of a mechanical or human error rather than a targeted assault, it adds to a growing sense of unease. For many, the incident underscores a precarious moment for South African tourism. Read the comments below:

Sherrie Lynn Malcolm expressed love for the game reserve:

" Please we must protect the Integrity of Kruger National Park. One of the strongholds of Natural Areas in the World. How can a Guide (Trained) accidentally and fatally kill a tourist?? What the hell is going on?? Stop this unsafe nonsense."

Marion Furness was horrified:

"Unacceptable — guide clearly had no clue how to handle a firearm."

Anne -Marie Roper added to the outrage:

"Terrible! So sorry for the family. No excuse for accidental discharge if the guide is properly trained."

Johann Human was stunned by the incident:

"I declare my weapon, which is being sealed after inspection of my firearm licences. Unsealed when I leave the Park. Was his weapon declared?"

Other Briefly News stories about Kruger National Park

A visitor at Kruger National Park was charged after he broke the rules in a video that became a viral hit on social media.

Kruger National Park's 100th birthday was overshadowed by the murders of Dina and Ernst Marais during their trip to Crooks Corner.

A conservationist's statement about the first two murders at Kruger National Park in 100 years was met with mixed reactions.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News