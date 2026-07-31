Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi released the full demographic breakdown of IDAC staff amid public debate about the unit's racial composition

The data covers both investigators and prosecutors across all racial groups represented within the directorate

Kubayi also addressed the racial framing emerging around IDAC's work as South Africa marks 30 years of democracy

Mmamoloko Kubayi slammed allegations of favouritism towards Indians at IDAC. Image: Nkhensani Mmamoloko Kubayi

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi has publicly released the demographic profile of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) to counter growing perceptions that the unit is dominated by officials of Indian origin.

According to IOL, Kubayi's disclosure comes amid mounting public debate about the racial make-up of IDAC, particularly in relation to the directorate's high-profile investigative and prosecutorial work. Among the unit's investigators, Black African staff account for 81.2%, representing 56 individuals. Coloured investigators make up 7.3% with five members, while Indian investigators comprise 10.1% with seven members. White investigators represent 1.5% of the investigator pool, with one member.

IDAC investigator and prosecutor breakdown

The prosecutor component, which totals 20 staff members, reflects a different distribution. Black African prosecutors make up 50% of that pool, while White prosecutors account for 32.5% with 13 members. Indian prosecutors represent 17.5% with seven members.

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Kubayi, who recently held an urgent meeting with NDPP Andy Mothibi about IDAC, argued that the figures confirm IDAC's overall composition broadly mirrors South Africa's national population demographics, directly challenging the notion that Indian officials occupy a disproportionate share of positions within the directorate.

Kubayi warns against racial framing of IDAC's work

Beyond the numbers, Kubayi addressed the wider discourse that has sought to interpret IDAC's operations through a racial lens, describing what she called an emerging narrative of conflict between Black and Indian officials as unfortunate, especially at a time when the country is marking three decades of constitutional democracy.

She maintained that misconduct is misconduct regardless of the racial background of those involved, and expressed hope that public commentary was not intended to frame the unit's legitimate work in racial terms.

Kubayi did not indicate whether specific individuals or groups had been responsible for circulating the claims she was responding to. Still, the release of the demographic data signals an effort by the ministry to pre-empt further speculation about the directorate's staffing.

View Kubayi addressing the media on X:

IDAC investigator suspended

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the suspension of IDAC investigator Suneel Bellochun, who is under scrutiny amid allegations surfaced during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Bellochun is linked to an active warrant of arrest and accusations of extortion, raising serious questions about the integrity of the investigations he has conducted.

Source: Briefly News