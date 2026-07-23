The Labour Laws Enforcement Siyofesa campaign says it has secured roughly 70 job opportunities for South African locals since launching

A 600-strong demonstration marched through Durban, forcing several businesses along key roads to temporarily shut their doors

Upcoming placements include ten positions at a Durban garage that previously employed foreign nationals, according to LLE's national spokesperson

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An anti-illegal immigration march allegedly yielded jobs. Image: Mzingenkosi Sibanda/ AFP via Getty Images

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KWA-ZULU NATAL — The Labour Laws Enforcement (LLE) Siyofesa campaign, which operates as a spinoff from the MK Party's labour desk, says it has secured approximately 70 job opportunities for local South African job seekers since it began its operations.

LLE national spokesperson Mthobisi Shinga told TimesLIVE that the group's push against the hiring of undocumented migrants is beginning to produce tangible results. Among the imminent placements, Shinga confirmed that ten individuals are set to begin work at a Durban garage that had previously employed foreign nationals. He added that all placements would go through a fair and transparent recruitment process.

LLE march shuts down Durban businesses

The campaign recently mobilised around 600 participants for a march through parts of Durban, with demonstrators demanding stricter enforcement of labour laws, greater accountability from employers, and stronger protections for workers. The scale of the procession prompted several businesses along Tills Crescent, Brickfield Road, and Sparks Road to close temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Participants stopped at local shops and butchers along the route, urging business owners to end the practice of employing undocumented foreign workers. After reaching Spearman Road, the crowd broke into smaller groups that approached nearby businesses directly to inquire about available work. Public order policing, metro police, and private security personnel were deployed along the route to manage traffic and maintain order.

Job seekers among the marchers

Among those who joined the demonstration was Lunga Zulu, a marketing diploma holder from Eshowe, who said he participated in the march hoping to land any available position, from general labour to a driving role. The march reflects growing pressure from the LLE on employers across various sectors to prioritise local hires, with the group positioning itself as both an advocacy body and an active employment facilitator for South African citizens.

Old video of Mkhwanazi resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a resurfaced eNCA clip detailing the discovery of expired food products and counterfeit goods during a 2024 police raid in Durban. The investigation, led by KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, uncovered alarming conditions, including expired baby food and counterfeit medicine, raising serious public safety concerns amidst a national health crisis.

Source: Briefly News