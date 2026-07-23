A group of South Africans stormed a Spar store and confronted who they believed to be the manager over the hiring of foreign nationals

The group demanded that the store owner come out to discuss the matter, threatening to shut the Spar down if their concerns were ignored

The video sparked a fierce online debate about xenophobia, unemployment, and whether citizens have the right to take such action

A group stormed a local store demanding jobs for locals. Images: @NewsunplugSA/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A group of South Africans caused a major scene inside a Spar grocery store after storming the premises to demand that the grocery chain stop hiring foreign nationals and employ South Africans instead.

Footage of the confrontation, shared by @NewsUnplugSA on X, shows a visibly agitated man and woman addressing a person they believed to be the store manager. The two led the charge, speaking loudly and insisting that the store owner come forward personally to hear their grievances.

They made their position clear: if no one from ownership engaged with them to discuss the matter, they would shut the store down.

Confrontation ignites xenophobia debate

The video quickly spread across social media, drawing strong reactions from people on both sides of the argument. Some viewers supported the group's frustration over unemployment, while others condemned the method and questioned whether ordinary citizens had the right to confront businesses in this way.

Watch the store confrontation here:

Mzansi divided over the standoff

South Africans had a lot to say in response to the clip:

@phillibecks said:

"Where was security? Why are thesepeople being allowed to cause havoc in companies and stores? Spar should stop allowing this."

@zamanguban67170 wrote:

"If Spar doesn't want to employ South Africans then South Africans they must not buy from Spar."

@CanleaveCan commented:

"And the reality is that more job vacancies are opening up, this is working."

@PorterLanc4449 questioned:

"So when that business closes and your brothers and sisters that are employed there are jobless will you be happy then."

@Zeeman46458 asked:

"Who are they, are they the police, law enforcement officers or immigration officers? If not then any person is now allowed to take the law into their own hands."

3 Briefly News article on Spar

Briefly News reported that a video filmed inside a Spar supermarket captured a police officer bypassing the queue at a till, with an on-screen caption accusing him of harassing staff and customers.

reported that a video filmed inside a Spar supermarket captured a police officer bypassing the queue at a till, with an on-screen caption accusing him of harassing staff and customers. A photo of a whole cabbage priced at R49.99 at a Cape Town Spar supermarket circulated online and sparked widespread disbelief.

A funny spending challenge at SPAR Greenhills in Randfontein, Gauteng entertained South Africans after a customer misunderstood a playful promotion during a recently shared Facebook video.

Source: Briefly News