A South African traveller visiting Malawi filmed an unexpected cultural exchange with local shopkeepers after hearing Zulu greetings at a roadside stall

The lighthearted interaction sparked a big debate online, with many South Africans pointing out the irony of the cross-border exchange

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, drawing thousands of comments from viewers across the continent

Thandi took a video of the interaction in Malawi. Image: @thandimisokuhlemthethwa

Source: TikTok

A South African woman travelling through Malawi stumbled upon a moment that stopped her in her tracks. TikToker @thandimisokuhlemthethwa posted the clip on 19 July 2026, and it quickly caught fire online for the most unexpected reason: Zulu greetings coming from inside a Malawian roadside shop.

She heard the familiar words and turned back to record what unfolded next. Inside the small stall, seated vendors and shopkeepers welcomed her warmly, launching into a playful, back-and-forth conversation that crossed language and country lines with ease.

A Friendly Exchange Full of Irony

The banter was good-natured but sharp. One of the locals pointed out the elephant in the room, asking why Malawians were being chased out of South Africa when South Africans themselves were in Malawi. The traveller laughed it off, and the mood stayed light throughout. She said:

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"It's good to be here."

The clip landed at a sensitive time. Immigration-related tensions in South Africa have remained a topic of public concern, making the contrast between the hostility some foreigners face in South Africa and the friendliness shown to this South African in Malawi all the more striking for viewers.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Malawi Moment

The comments section became a space for reflection, humour and debate on her page:

@Lesley Langa🇿🇦 wrote:

"Not good time for traveling guys"

@lost_identity40 said:

"Why are you chasing us there and you are here"

@Baxolele added:

"The question stands: why are you chasing us there and you are here? 😅"

@Ousi_O_Motona commented:

"You are lucky they're not violent"

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Source: Briefly News