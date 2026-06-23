What started as an announcement has now shifted into real action on the ground, with early signs of the plan moving beyond talk into execution

Cooperation between different official channels has quietly become a key talking point

Online reactions continue to split, with users expressing support, concern, and asking questions

Sheperg Bushiri sends buses to South Africa to collect illegal Malawian immigrants. Image: @Prophet Sheperd Bushiri

Source: Facebook

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has announced that the buses he committed to sending for Malawian nationals in South Africa have now arrived and begun the process of transporting people back home.

In a Facebook post dated 22 June 2026, Bushiri said the operation had officially started, with buses already loading passengers as part of a coordinated return plan with Malawian authorities. Bushiri described the moment as a major milestone, thanking the Malawi government and its embassy in South Africa for assisting in the process.

He said the goal was to ensure Malawians are transported “safely” back to their home country, framing it as a joint effort between different stakeholders. In his message, Bushiri also emphasised cooperation and collective responsibility:

“Great news! 🇲🇼 The buses I committed to send have arrived in South Africa and have started loading our fellow Malawians to bring them home safely...Together, we continue to stand with our people. Welcome home, our fellow Malawians! 🇲🇼”

Malawians get into buses. Image: @Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Source: Facebook

Briefly News previously reported that the Malawian preacher and businessman had pledged and deployed buses to assist in the repatriation of Malawian nationals stranded in South Africa, with transport beginning in Durban as part of a coordinated return effort supported by authorities and embassy structures.

Mzansi reacts to Bushiri’s bus mission

Social media users shared emotional support, questions, and criticism about the act. This is what viewers had to say on Bushiri's page:

Rebecca Nomsa said:

“My heart bleeds for the people of Malawi... may God richly bless you. God bless Malawi and her people.”

Refe Ke Peo questioned:

“Once the first group has arrived, will the buses be returning… what’s the plan for the rest?”

Benard Kanyama encouraged:

“To the travellers: you’re almost there… Malawi is waiting with open arms… thank you, your kindness is saving lives.”

Quer F Mgwagwa reflected:

“This is why we should respect one another… You may miss meaningful connections and opportunities.”

Lobi Clvester joked:

“Papa, did you see this before it happened, or was it just ta-daaa!!🤣🤣”

Sisi Bee praised:

“A prophet with a heart of gold.”

Moffat Tambala added:

“May your cup never run dry, Prophet Bushiri 🙏”

Mlaudzi Charity said:

"We cannot clap for a fish for swimming. Fetch your things."

More Briefly News Stories on Malawian Immigrants

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The number of displaced Malawians in Pietermaritzburg has reportedly increased sharply, reflecting growing pressure on temporary accommodation and ongoing relocation efforts in the area.

A woman has given birth at a Malawian refugee camp in Durban, highlighting the harsh living conditions and growing humanitarian pressures faced by displaced communities in the area.

Source: Briefly News