Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri Organises Buses To Repatriate Malawians From South Africa
MALAWI— Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has extended his hand to the thousands of Malawians who are stranded at Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
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Bushiri tweeted on his @psbushiri_ X account on 16 June 2026 as the number of Malawians stranded in South Africa ahead of the 30 June shutdown increased to 10,000. Bushiri said that he is preparing 10 buses to assist in the repatriation process. Over 4,000 Malawians relocated to Sherwood Hall after they received threats to vacate their homes in informal settlements before the 30 June deadline.
View the tweet on X here:
Malawian government pleads for assistance
Bushiri's donation of 10 buses for repatriation purposes came after the Malawian government called for urgent donations to support the repatriation of at least 10,000 Malawians from the country. The government said it deployed a task team in South Africa to register, verify, protect, and process its citizens for repatriation. The Malawian government pleaded with private companies, development partners, humanitarian organisations, and concerned individuals to support its repatriation process.
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Malawian man says he will return
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Malawian man who is among the thousands at Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said his journey in South Africa is not over as he plans to return to the country. The man said that he and others are giving South Africans a chance to fix the country and will be back in just under a year after the June 30 shutdown has passed.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za