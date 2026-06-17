MALAWI— Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has extended his hand to the thousands of Malawians who are stranded at Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

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Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has stepped in as the Malawian repatriation crisis in SA deepens. Images: @psbushiri_/X and Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bushiri tweeted on his @psbushiri_ X account on 16 June 2026 as the number of Malawians stranded in South Africa ahead of the 30 June shutdown increased to 10,000. Bushiri said that he is preparing 10 buses to assist in the repatriation process. Over 4,000 Malawians relocated to Sherwood Hall after they received threats to vacate their homes in informal settlements before the 30 June deadline.

View the tweet on X here:

Malawian government pleads for assistance

Bushiri's donation of 10 buses for repatriation purposes came after the Malawian government called for urgent donations to support the repatriation of at least 10,000 Malawians from the country. The government said it deployed a task team in South Africa to register, verify, protect, and process its citizens for repatriation. The Malawian government pleaded with private companies, development partners, humanitarian organisations, and concerned individuals to support its repatriation process.

Malawian man says he will return

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Malawian man who is among the thousands at Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said his journey in South Africa is not over as he plans to return to the country. The man said that he and others are giving South Africans a chance to fix the country and will be back in just under a year after the June 30 shutdown has passed.

Source: Briefly News