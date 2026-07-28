Radio presenter Gareth Cliff sparked fury after agreeing with Donald Trump's negative comments about South Africa

Cliff shared a video of Johannesburg filmed from a train during the 702 Walk the Talk event on 26 July 2026

South Africans fired back at Cliff, questioning why he continues to live in a city he publicly condemns

Gareth Cliff reacted to the state of Johannesburg CBD. Image: garethcliff

Source: Instagram

Radio personality Gareth Cliff has stirred up a storm on social media after calling Johannesburg a derogatory term. A comment that has many South Africans questioning why he still chooses to live in Mzansi despite his negative utterances.

On Monday, 27 July 2026, Cliff reposted a video shared by Our City News showing aerial footage of Johannesburg, captured from a train during the 702 Walk the Talk event. Participants had travelled between Ellis Park and Park Station on 26 July, and the clip offered a ground-level view of the city's urban landscape.

Cliff's caption was blunt: "Trump was right. Looks like a s-hole. A once great city that looks like absolute hell. Amandla!" he ended sarcastically.

Gareth Cliff ignites chatter

The reference to US President Donald Trump was not lost on anyone. Trump has made several pointed remarks about South Africa, including claims of white genocide, and subsequently extended refugee status offers to white Afrikaners and their families. Cliff's post appeared to align with Trump's characterisation of the country, which immediately drew fierce criticism online.

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What amplified the backlash was not just the insult itself but the perceived hypocrisy behind it. Many users pointed out that Cliff continues to live and work in South Africa while comparing it unfavourably to the United States.

South Africans had a lot to say, and they were not nice:

@Pyed_Pipper: "You have an opportunity of a lifetime to pack up and sod off to Trumpland. Why are you staying and choosing to be racist? Does that make sense to you? You want to be run by whites, then go to a white government they are offering you refuge, take it already, man."

@Umlazikazi offered a more nuanced take: "Come on, guys, the faster we fix this mess, the faster we can shut racists like @garethclif up. Responses in the comment section make a mockery of our intelligence. Truth is, @PrasaRail has no excuse for underperforming and needs to be called out. Let's change our ways."

The same user also added: "From personal experience, immigrants from rural areas and especially other parts of the continent have little regard for bylaws, cleanliness and aesthetics of the city while institutions such as @PrasaRail and @CityofJoburgZA have no systemic solutions either."

@Mario798 pushed back on the Trump comparison directly: "So the great USA doesn't have run-down parts of once great cities? Ever seen videos of Detroit? Philadelphia? Portland? Parts of LA? Shitholes in the great USA."

@616h8 surprisingly sided with Cliff's broader sentiment: "Jo'burg CBD & 10kms around it is a no-go zone, for the past 10 years I ignored it like the plague."'

Gareth Cliff on Elon Musk

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gareth Cliff reacted after Elon Musk was declared the world's first trillionaire following SpaceX's reported valuation surge.

Cliff defended Musk and issued a warning against people unhappy about his trillionaire status.

Source: Briefly News