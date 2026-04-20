An old clip shows Abby Phillip challenging “white genocide” claims in a tense debate with Scott Jennings

She cited crime data to dispute claims linked to Donald Trump, showing farm murders are a small share of overall killings

The interview has reignited divided reactions online amid the continued tense relations between the US and South Africa

American journalist Abby Phillip pushed back against claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa in a viral clip. Images: Saul Loeb/ Getty Images and John Nacion/ getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UNITED STATES — An old interview of American journalist, Abby Phillip, pushing back against claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa has resurfaced, reigniting tense discussion onX.

In the clip, Phillip is engaged in a heated discussion with Republican Scott Jennings, who was having a hard time defending President Donald Trump’s South African “genocide” talk when confronted with the facts.

The interview, which aired in May 2025, in the same month as President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the White House, where he was ambushed by genocide claims, which are supported by Elon Musk, Donald Trump and the South African lobby group AfriForum.

These claims suggest that white farmers in South Africa are being specifically targeted and killed in large numbers.

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During the interview, the journalist challenged these claims using official South African police statistics.

See clip:

What do the statistics say?

According to statistics between April 2024 and December 2024, South Africa recorded about 19,000 murders in total. Out of these, only 36 were linked to farms. Among those farm-related killings, just seven victims were farmers. The other 29 were mostly black farm workers.

Phillip used these numbers to show that the idea of a targeted campaign against white farmers is not supported by data.

At one point, she questioned Scott Jennings, who was defending the claims.

“How many murders have there been?” she asked.

Jenkins replied,

“I don’t know, several.”

Why is the focus on white victims only

But Phillip pushed further, asking why the focus is only on white victims when the data shows others are also affected.

The discussion also touched on past comments by Donald Trump, who has spoken about killings and land being taken from white farmers in South Africa. During his time in office, his administration granted refugee status to 59 white South African farmers, a move that caused controversy.

South African authorities have repeatedly said there is no evidence of a planned campaign targeting white farmers. Instead, they say the country is dealing with a wider crime problem that affects people of all races.

The CNN exchange has sparked strong reactions online, with many people praising the journalist for using facts, while others continue to support the claims she challenged.

Social media reacts

@Katlegomdouva said:

"And that white guy is clueless of whats goin on. He is just clueless like Donald Trump."

@RyanLar40210452 said:

"Typical MAGA argument. ‘Oh, you really believe those numbers? Trust my intuition instead.’ ‘The numbers don’t back what I’m saying? Don’t care, I still believe it even is, it's all narratives and lies. Their argument doesn’t map onto reality"

@GamsahabnidaL said:

"There's never been a white genocide in SA."

@IsizweS said:

"It is painful to hear people speaking lies about your country. As a South African, those who say there’s genocide they must go and check what a genocide really is."

@mokgethi_lenosh said:

"I'm worried about the level of arrogance he has, even though he knows he is not telling the truth."

Mbalula slams Trumps' 'white genocide' claims

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sharply criticised Donald Trump following the US president's latest unsubstantiated claims of a "white genocide" in South Africa. Trump made the remarks during a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday night, 17 April 2026, where he updated supporters on his controversial refugee programme focused on South African Afrikaners. Trump maintains that white people were being killed because of their race.

Donald Trump still insists there is a 'white genocide' in South Africa. Images: Marco Longari/ Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kallie Kriel says there is no white genocide in SA

Briefly News reported that AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kallie Kriel has publicly disagreed with Donald Trump’s claims that there is a white genocide in South Africa. Kriel made the comments during an interview, where he was questioned about the white genocide narrative being pushed by the United States President. Kriel clarified that AfriForum says that there is an attack on them, but not a genocide.

Source: Briefly News