Kallie Kriel has discussed Donald Trump's claims of white genocide in South Africa during an interview on eNCA

The United States President has maintained that white Afrikaners were being persecuted in South Africa

The AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) also explained the lobby group's stance on the claims

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel disagreed with Donald Trump’s white genocide claims. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade covering the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Kallie Kriel has publicly disagreed with Donald Trump’s claims that there is a white genocide in South Africa.

The AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) made the comment during an appearance on The People's Court on eNCA. During his interview, Kriel was questioned about the white genocide narrative being pushed by the United States President.

Trump has maintained that terrible things are happening in South Africa, claiming that white Afrikaners are being persecuted and their lands are being taken away.

Trump started making the claims after the Expropriation Act was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and AfriForum and Solidarity visited the US to draw attention to what they deemed ‘race laws’ in South Africa.

Kriel discusses white genocide claims

Speaking to host Nqaba Mabece, Kriel stated that AfriForum says that there is an attack on them, but not a genocide. Mabece then pushed for a more definitive answer from the AfriForum CEO.

“Do you accept what Trump has said, and has been peddled in America, that there is a white genocide of white farmers in South Africa. Do you accept that statement or do you reject that statement?” he asked.

Kriel then stated that they disagreed with Trump’s narrative.

“The problem South Africa has is because we don’t look at our own interests. We should not have friends or enemies. AfriForum does not have friends or enemies.

“We say what is in our interest. It is in our interest to be thankful when President Trump recognises the many problems in the country,” he added.

Source: Briefly News