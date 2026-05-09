Sizwe Dhlomo had the timeline in stitches after roasting famous sports superfan Mama Joy over the Fifa World Cup saga

This comes after Mama Joy declared her support for several high-ranking officials, a move many believed to be a tactic to score tickets

The comment section erupted in laughter and even more jabs directed at the superfan, who has yet to address the criticism online

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Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Mama Joy over the World Cup saga. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, JoyChauke5/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo proved why he is the undisputed king of Twitter clapbacks, and this time, his shade was squarely directed at Mama Joy.

On 8 May 2026, the outspoken media personality set the timeline ablaze after ruthlessly roasting the country’s most famous superfan over her public show of support for Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Mama Joy, real name Joy Chauke, took to her X (formerly Twitter) page with a message encouraging Mashatile, accompanied by a photo of the politician.

"Lead us, Cde President Mashatile."

Responding to her post, Sizwe Dhlomo delivered a harsh reality check to Mama Joy,

"Lol! Yikho nje bengeke bakuyise kwi-World Cup (That's why they won't take you to the World Cup)."

Sizwe’s jab at Mama Joy’s political choices hit a sore spot for many, revisiting the ongoing public debate about her alleged government-funded travels to international games.

Sizwe Dhlomo said Mama Joy's political associations were the reason she wasn't being offered a trip to the World Cup. Images: sizwedhlomo/ Instagram, JoyChauke5/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Despite already securing her own trip to North America through generous donations, Sizwe’s comments suggested that her government-backed perks might be on shaky ground.

While Mama Joy has been hard at work raising funds independently to ensure she is in the stands for the next big tournament, the media mogul’s playful warning hinted that her public political ties could still impact her status as a state-sponsored superfan.

Back in mid-April, she showed support for the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan, after he appeared in court on fraud charges involving over R1 million in association funds, instantly sparking backlash from the online community, and her latest move did not land well with followers.

See Sizwe Dhlomo and Mama Joy's posts below.

Social media reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

The jokes were flying, and followers couldn't help but roast Mama Joy in the comment section. Read some of their responses below.

baloyi31560 wrote:

"She doesn't deserve to go."

Nosipho53373483 said:

"She's not going anywhere."

usi_mygy trolled:

"You're not going there, Mama Joy. She must focus on Papa Joy and politics!"

SyathokozaMweli responded:

"With that tweet alone, she just mobilised the DA not to support her and strengthened Minister McKenzie’s decision to leave her behind."

Mthokojose joked:

"She’s mad about the World Cup; she even wants a new president."

Hlela_Lulubel added:

"She’ll be watching with us at the fan parks!"

Mzansi doesn't want Mama Joy to go to the World Cup. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy shares questions from US journalist

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mama Joy claiming she was contacted by a mysterious journalist from the United States, who asked her about Gayton McKenzie.

The famous superfan alleges that the reporter also asked her about her husband, Papa Joy, and her claims sparked major backlash online.

Source: Briefly News