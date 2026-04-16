Bafana Bafana supporter Joyce “Mama Joy” Chauke will be travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with her trip now backed by private sponsorship rather than government support.

After a heated exchange on social media with Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, Chauke has secured an ambassadorial position with the emerging African sports brand abOVEnormal, which will fully sponsor her attendance at the tournament.

The dispute began when Chauke voiced her frustration over the government’s decision not to finance fans’ travel to the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Her criticism escalated into a public post calling for leadership change within the sports administration.

McKenzie’s response attracted backlash online due to its personal and sarcastic tone. “We got you a husband, let him pay for the love of his life,” he wrote. “Euro is strong, Frenchmen are known to be romantic, let him pay Sista Joy.”

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Despite the controversy, Chauke confirmed on Wednesday that she has partnered with abOVEnormal and will indeed be present at the global tournament.

In an interview with City Press, she expressed joy at the development. “I am going to the World Cup. I am excited and over the moon about this opportunity,” she said. “To me, this shows that persistence pays off. When God says yes, nobody can say no.”

Chauke also pointed to her connection with Masingita Masunga, founder of abOVEnormal, as a major reason for embracing the partnership. Masunga, who lives with cerebral palsy, is widely recognised in South Africa for her advocacy around disability inclusion and women’s empowerment.

“I didn’t hesitate when I got the call to become an ambassador,” Chauke said. “They represent a meaningful cause, and I hope my role helps expand their mission of uplifting others.”

The partnership will continue beyond the World Cup, with both Chauke and Masunga already involved in a promotional campaign across Limpopo.

Masunga described the collaboration as an obvious decision and confirmed that the brand will be driving fundraising efforts to support Chauke’s trip.

“We are already on our way to Limpopo to spread the message,” she said. “We are also planning fundraising initiatives to encourage public contributions toward this goal.”

She added that abOVEnormal seeks to position itself as a leading African sports and fitness brand focused on empowerment and pushing personal limits. “Rising abOVEnormal is more than a slogan—it’s a movement,” she said.

Source: Briefly News