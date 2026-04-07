Joy Chauke continues to address the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa

The South African superfan's recent explanation sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi football fans on social media

South African superfan Joy Chauke popurlarly known as Mama Joy, has further addressed her ongoing issue about the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

On Monday, April 6, 2026, Mama Joy called out the minister of Sports for not keeping his word on getting sponsors for her on her trip to support Bafana Bafana at the World Cup in North America.

South Africa was among the nine African countries that secured an automatic ticket for the World Cup, which would be co-hosted by the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico. They were placed in Group A during the draw and would play against Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

Bafana Bafana would play in three different cities in the group phase. They will play in Mexico City, Mexico, Atlanta, United States of America, and Monterrey, Mexico.

Mama Joy addresses previous World Cup funding

Mama Joy, while on an interview with Andile Ncude on Sports Night Amplified, claimed the ministry was not responsible for taking her and others to other tournaments, but was asked why she expected them to do it now if they hadn't been doing it before.

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She also confirmed that the previous minister didn't fund her previous trips to major tournaments to support South Africa.

"When I went to the FIFA Women's World Cup to support Banyana Banyana, it was the first time they qualified in 2019 and I was sent by the president Cyril Ramaphosa, he was the one who sent me there."

"The president paid for my trip (to the Women's world cup) from his pocket, and no minister has paid for me before."

The South African superfan maintained that she's being targeted unfairly by the current Minister of Sports.

SA reacts to Mama Joy's explanation

The revelations and explanations by Mama Joy got lots of South Africans talking on social media, with the Superfan being called out by a certain group, while some felt she should fund her trip to North America like McKenzie said in his clap back tweet.

Zeek said:

"She knows that she has been sent all these years using government funds. That’s why she can’t answer Andile’s questions. She is dodging us. Let the minister dodge her as well."

Pyramid Immaculate shared:

"Why does she want to go to the World Cup while she does not have a team she is currently supporting locally (PSL)? Take the people who are winning 20k every game in PSL, who represent their outfits in the current league, to the World Cup. It's all about fans, not vacation."

Nqaba wrote:

"She was galavanting with a tax-evading club owner locally, and even went to Eswatini for the love of money. Does this shameless gold digger even know where this money comes from?"

Time Traveller commented:

"Mama Joy is not a safe horse to bet on. Now she's throwing Ramaphosa under the bus. Come on, gogo, you can still watch the World Cup like all of us here on SABC Plus and listen on SABC radio stations, plus I hear Munghanaonengwe will be hiring new commentators for the coming World Cup."

Nosipho Mkhwanazi added:

"Why is she so entitled? We also want to go. Why is she so special? With whose money?"

Mama Joy backs MaMkhize’s new club

Briefly News also reported that South Africa's sports super supporter, Mama Joy, has backed MaMkhize’s new club, Mbabane Highlanders AM FC.

Mama Joy’s loyalty was questioned by fans after her silent exit from Royal AM and sudden support for MaMkhize’s Eswatini venture.

Source: Briefly News