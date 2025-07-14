South Africa's sports super supporter, Mama Joy has backed MaMkhize’s new club, Mbabane Highlanders AM FC, months after Royal AM was expelled from the PSL

Fans in the past have questioned Mama Joy’s loyalty after her silent exit from Royal AM and sudden support for MaMkhize’s Eswatini venture

Royal AM is under curatorship and a reported R40 million tax debt linked to MaMkhize and her family trust

South Africa’s sports superfan, Mama Joy, whose real name is Joy Chauke, has thrown her weight behind Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's new football club, Mbabane Highlanders AM FC. This comes months after the businesswoman’s South African team, Royal AM, for which Chauke was an unofficial ambassador, was booted out of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Former Royal AM owner Mkhize was, over the weekend, unveiled as the President of the Eswatini football giants. Mama Joy posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, praised MaMkhize, and also expressed her support for her new endeavour.

"Mbabane Highlanders AM FC we are ready to cross the border to Eswatini ,,,, Passports are ready ,,, Ezimnyama nge Kani."

Her latest sentiments come after, months ago, she had seemingly distanced herself from Royal AM Football Club after a series of events surrounding the club’s uncertain future. This comes after the club was expelled from the Premier Soccer League (PSL), adding to the turmoil sparked by MaMkhize's tax evasion charges.

During that time, fans and observers were now questioning whether Mama Joy had abandoned her role as the club's unofficial superfan. Before being the Royal AM number one fan, Chauke had once supported Orlando Pirates.

After years of unwavering loyalty to Orlando Pirates, Mama Joy's sudden switch to Royal AM in 2021 raised eyebrows, making her recent apparent exit from the club even more notable. On her X account, she had hinted at leaving Royal AM, and fans quickly noticed that her profile picture had been changed from one of her in Royal AM regalia to a more personal image with her husband.

Her latest tweet is an interesting move, which might indicate her allegiance and loyalty to the businesswoman.

How did netizens react to Mama Joy's latest move?

The history of Mbabane Highlanders

The club is the most successful in Eswatini, having won more national titles than any other side, despite enduring a 24-year drought since their last league triumph in 2001.

Financial and legal trouble for Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM is currently under curatorship due to a significant tax debt, estimated to be around R40 million.

The debt is reportedly linked to the club’s president, Shauwn Mkhize, and her family trust. This financial instability has only worsened the club’s situation, as it has not been able to honour its obligations on and off the pitch.

