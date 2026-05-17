Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly manager Pitso Mosimane has been without a job since parting ways with Iranian club Esteghlal FC in January, and his appearance at a celebration event held in honour of Doctor Khumalo created the ideal setting for a notable disclosure.

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Mosimane emphasized that his connection to Kaizer Chiefs goes beyond footballing ties and is also personal, largely because his son, Reatlegile, is involved in the club’s youth development system.

“It’s a small world. Doc’s [Khumalo] father used to drive me around. Football is a small world, and we are all one family. It’s a big family, yet still very close-knit,” Mosimane was quoted by FARPost as saying.

“I’m part of the Kaizer Chiefs family through my son. It’s a large but tight family. My uncles—one represented Orlando Pirates, the other played for Kaizer Chiefs, and one of them coached Doc.

“It’s all connected; we all come from the same roots, the same family.

“There are many stories within all of this.

“We grew up in the townships, from very modest backgrounds.

“Football gave us an opportunity to become somebody, to be seen and recognised.

“It lifted us out of township life. I’m not saying the township is bad; it’s home for us, and my family still lives there.”

Talks with the Motaung family

Recent exchanges between Mosimane and the Kaizer Chiefs leadership indicate that communication lines remain open.

The three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach disclosed private discussions with Jessica and Bobby Motaung, centered on the ambition of restoring the club to the top of African football.

With Kaizer Chiefs now back in contention for CAF competitions, the project at Naturena appears increasingly attractive for a coach of Mosimane’s stature.

“I was speaking with Jess [Motaung], and she mentioned that it’s in Orlando Pirates’ hands, but we want to strengthen our standing in CAF—whether it’s the Champions League or Confederation Cup, we are doing it for the club.

“We want Kaizer Chiefs back at the top. Bobby [Motaung] also asked me a question, saying they reached a final in the last four years against you [Al Ahly], so it shows it hasn’t been that long since they were at that level.

“So even Kaizer Chiefs themselves are progressing well,” the coach concluded.

Source: Briefly News