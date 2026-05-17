The draw in front of a packed home crowd has drawn significant criticism from supporters and analysts, with the Soweto club seen as having squandered a valuable chance to increase pressure on league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Despite the backlash, Tshepang Moremi insists the team must stay internally focused and block out external negativity. The winger also pushed back against rising doubts about their title chances.

Reflecting on the result, the former AmaZulu FC player told iDiski Times: “The point is gonna help us because there’s only one game left, all we have to do is to push. We shouldn’t take too seriously with the naysayers, but we have to keep on going.”

Eyes on the final match

The draw leaves Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side two points behind Mamelodi Sundowns heading into the final game of the season.

Although it felt more like two points dropped than one earned, the squad remains focused and determined as they prepare for their trip to Mbombela Stadium.

Moremi reiterated that the mission is clear within the camp, stressing that the team understands exactly what is at stake in the closing round.

“We know what we want, and we know what our aim is. But next week, we have to get the job done. It’s a must,” he added, as the club continues its pursuit of a first league title in 14 years.

A decisive final day in Mpumalanga

The Buccaneers controlled large spells of their match against Durban City but struggled to break down a well-organised defensive setup.

Their inability to convert dominance into goals has now set up a tense final day, where only a win will keep their title hopes alive and potentially see them leapfrog the Brazilians.

They will face relegation-threatened Orbit College on Saturday, May 23.

With Orbit fighting to avoid the drop and Pirates chasing the championship, the encounter in Mpumalanga is expected to be a high-pressure, decisive fixture with major implications for both ends of the table.

Source: Briefly News