Sannah Mchunu is the latest to share her thoughts on Letoya Makhene's latest relationship after the singer unmasked her new partner on her reality show

Known for her hilarious and unfiltered real-life personality, the former Gomora actress made a saucy remark about Makhene's baby daddy and what he allegedly does behind closed doors

Mchunu instantly set social media abuzz and left netizens in absolute stitches over her cheeky comment; this, as more users continue to discuss the couple's relationship

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Sannah Mchunu made a cheeky comment about Letoya Makhene's new man. Images: sanamchunu7, letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

South African actress Sannah Mchunu has entered the chat with her signature unfiltered humour into the ongoing discourse surrounding Letoya Makhene’s love life.

The former Gomora star, widely celebrated for her razor-sharp wit and candid real-life personality, much like her iconic character Zodwa, left netizens in absolute stitches after dropping a cheeky remark regarding Makhene's baby daddy, Ifran John, on 16 May 2026.

Mchunu shared a photo taken from a recent episode of The Makhenes, capturing a tender moment where the couple shared a kiss. Stepping into the conversation with zero filter, Mchunu claimed to have scooped some exclusive inside information about Ifran from people who know him personally, boldly alluding to his apparent skills in the bedroom.

Her saucy remark follows a wave of recent online criticism directed at the gentleman's appearance, which had left many social media users openly questioning Letoya's taste in men. Coming to his defence in the most hilarious way possible, Mchunu alleged that what Ifran lacks in the looks department, he more than makes up for with his impressive performance behind closed doors.

Sannah Mchunu made a cheeky remark about Letoya Makhene's new partner's bedroom business. Images: sanamchunu7, letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Despite Ifran previously accusing the singer of denying him access to see their child, his appearance on The Makhenes has left many to believe that they may have ironed out their differences.

Mchunu’s bold commentary comes fresh on the heels of the singer officially unmasking her new relationship on her reality show, nearly two years after ending her marriage to her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa.

As more people continue to discuss Letoya's personal life, Mchunu's cheeky remark instantly shifted the narrative, leaving people to genuinely consider her perspective as a trusted public figure on why Letoya may be with Ifran, suggesting that there is far more to the gentleman than meets the eye.

See Sannah Mchunu's post below.

Social media reacts to Sannah Mchunu's post

While many flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, reacting to Mchunu's bold remark, some considered that perhaps there was more to Letoya Makhene's man than meets the eye.

sbuyi001 reacted:

"Then this can make sense."

zhhuri147 said:

"I believe them, because it doesn't make sense."

emmy_kgarebe joked:

"They say he works with contracts; he's a grinder."

tebogo_phadima laughed:

"I can believe that."

Letoya Makhene's new partner wants to marry her

In more Letoya Makhene updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the former Generations actress' new partner revealing his intentions to marry her.

Following the birth of their child, the gentleman suggested that he wanted to do the right thing, instantly sparking a debate on social media.

Source: Briefly News