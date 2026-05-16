The South African skating community has been plunged into grief following the death of a 12-year-old Pretoria girl who succumbed to injuries sustained after an electric scooter accident. Grade 7 learner Kira Meyer was rushed by air to Milpark Hospital on Sunday afternoon after falling from her scooter while wearing a helmet, according to reports from Pretoria Rekord, and spent several days in intensive care.

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Her mother, Angelique, confirmed the devastating news that her “beloved Kira” passed away at 12:08 on May 16, describing her as an exceptionally loving and compassionate child.

“Rest gently, my dearest Kira, you will always remain in our hearts,” she wrote. She reflected that the 12 years she shared with her daughter had been an immense blessing, adding that her love for Kira would endure “until the end of time.”

Medical professionals reportedly declared Kira brain-dead the previous night after assessments by three doctors. The family also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support that sustained them during the ordeal.

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In a touching tribute, Angelique recalled how boys from Hoërskool Die Wilgers played a rugby match “with Kira in their hearts” on Saturday morning, giving their all and securing a victory in her honour.

She added that Kira had been eagerly looking forward to starting high school and had greatly enjoyed attending Wilgers’ open day, thanking the school for allowing her to experience that moment, even if only briefly.

Kira, a learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, had been spending Mother’s Day with her family when she asked to ride an electric scooter within their residential estate alongside her stepfather.

The exact circumstances of the fall have not been fully established, though medical staff suspect she may have suffered a seizure. Her mother noted that Kira’s older brother had also experienced seizures at a similar age.

Source: Briefly News