A young Afrikaner couple shared an informative video detailing their experience and fast-tracked progress within the US refugee program

By taking the initiative to secure their Social Security numbers and IDs early, the couple managed to get ahead of the standard agency timeline

Viewers praised the duo, with many commending their proactive attitude and wishing them well in their new life

South African expats Christel and JJ shared their relocation story online, helping many in the process of moving to the US. Image: @stellefit1

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner couple, Christell and JJ, received accolades after sharing an insightful look into their relocation journey through the United States refugee program. The clip shared on the TikTok account @stellefit1 on 25 May 2026 shows them giving a detailed breakdown of their experience to answer questions from curious followers about how the system works.

The duo explained that upon arrival, they navigated several administrative hurdles, starting with a 12-month housing contract that they successfully negotiated to six months. Rather than waiting for their resettlement agency's scheduled appointments, the couple took matters into their own hands. They directly communicated with agency managers and, by visiting a social security office located 20 miles outside Charlottesville, they managed to secure their social security numbers in two days.

Afrikaner couple share proactive US refugee program journey

JJ, a former South African farmer who also did freelance beekeeping, revealed that their proactive mindset allowed them to outpace the typical process. With their social security numbers sorted, they quickly opened a bank account. They also visited the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for temporary identification, applied for a vehicle, and even lined up job interviews. The couple noted that having extra savings to cover transport and initial expenses made a huge difference, and they expressed gratitude for the kind locals who helped them adjust.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the couple’s great attitude

The post gained massive traction with viewers expressing gratitude for the transparent and practical information shared by the couple. Many viewers wished the couple an incredible stay in the US. Others said the duo possesses a great attitude and the kind of strong work ethic that ensures they will go far in life.

Viewers thanked the couple for providing clear and valuable information. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Gary asked:

"How long does it take to become a citizen?"

User @Anneen Jones commented:

"So bly vir julle dat julle reeds daar is. Ons is al 6 maande in die proses, 21 April finale onderhoud gehad en wag nog vir antwoord. 🙏🏻 Ek raak al bietjie benoud. (So happy for you that you are already there. We have been in the process for 6 months, had a final interview on April 21 and are still waiting for an answer. I am getting a little anxious."

User @Heiko der Starke shared:

"Dankie vir jul uitstekende verduideliking. Sterkte daar. Gaan groot (Thanks for your excellent explanation. Good luck there. Go big)!"

User @JanKwaaiOu asked:

"Hi, kon julle kies in watter area julle wou bly of is julle net geplaas in Charlot? (Hi, could you choose which area you wanted to stay in, or were you just placed in Charlotte?)"

User @Ella said:

"Bly dit gaan goed (glad you're doing well)."

User @Donavin

"Sterkte. Julle het ’n goeie houding en gaan ver kom (Good luck. You have a great attitude and will go far)."

3 Briefly News articles about Africkaners in America

An Afrikaner woman shared a video of herself driving around her Virginia neighbourhood in the US, pointing out the absolute lack of heavy security infrastructure as she cruised in the area.

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News