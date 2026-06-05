Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“Excellent Explanation”: Afrikaner Couple Details Their Journey Through US Refugee Program, SA Wowed
People

“Excellent Explanation”: Afrikaner Couple Details Their Journey Through US Refugee Program, SA Wowed

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A young Afrikaner couple shared an informative video detailing their experience and fast-tracked progress within the US refugee program
  • By taking the initiative to secure their Social Security numbers and IDs early, the couple managed to get ahead of the standard agency timeline
  • Viewers praised the duo, with many commending their proactive attitude and wishing them well in their new life

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

The couple explained how they navigated the US refugee program efficiently
South African expats Christel and JJ shared their relocation story online, helping many in the process of moving to the US. Image: @stellefit1
Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner couple, Christell and JJ, received accolades after sharing an insightful look into their relocation journey through the United States refugee program. The clip shared on the TikTok account @stellefit1 on 25 May 2026 shows them giving a detailed breakdown of their experience to answer questions from curious followers about how the system works.

The duo explained that upon arrival, they navigated several administrative hurdles, starting with a 12-month housing contract that they successfully negotiated to six months. Rather than waiting for their resettlement agency's scheduled appointments, the couple took matters into their own hands. They directly communicated with agency managers and, by visiting a social security office located 20 miles outside Charlottesville, they managed to secure their social security numbers in two days.

Read also

"Sounds like a nightmare": Zimbabwean woman details her South African holiday from hell, SA stunned

Afrikaner couple share proactive US refugee program journey

JJ, a former South African farmer who also did freelance beekeeping, revealed that their proactive mindset allowed them to outpace the typical process. With their social security numbers sorted, they quickly opened a bank account. They also visited the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for temporary identification, applied for a vehicle, and even lined up job interviews. The couple noted that having extra savings to cover transport and initial expenses made a huge difference, and they expressed gratitude for the kind locals who helped them adjust.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the couple’s great attitude

The post gained massive traction with viewers expressing gratitude for the transparent and practical information shared by the couple. Many viewers wished the couple an incredible stay in the US. Others said the duo possesses a great attitude and the kind of strong work ethic that ensures they will go far in life.

Read also

"Looks like a dream": Afrikaner woman drives around her gorgeous American neighbourhood, SA wowed

Others commended their fantastic mindset and wished them success in America
Viewers thanked the couple for providing clear and valuable information. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Gary asked:

"How long does it take to become a citizen?"

User @Anneen Jones commented:

"So bly vir julle dat julle reeds daar is. Ons is al 6 maande in die proses, 21 April finale onderhoud gehad en wag nog vir antwoord. 🙏🏻 Ek raak al bietjie benoud. (So happy for you that you are already there. We have been in the process for 6 months, had a final interview on April 21 and are still waiting for an answer. I am getting a little anxious."

User @Heiko der Starke shared:

"Dankie vir jul uitstekende verduideliking. Sterkte daar. Gaan groot (Thanks for your excellent explanation. Good luck there. Go big)!"

User @JanKwaaiOu asked:

"Hi, kon julle kies in watter area julle wou bly of is julle net geplaas in Charlot? (Hi, could you choose which area you wanted to stay in, or were you just placed in Charlotte?)"

User @Ella said:

Read also

"You're truly living the dream": Afrikaner family moves into a beautiful Texas apartment, SA wowed

"Bly dit gaan goed (glad you're doing well)."

User @Donavin

"Sterkte. Julle het ’n goeie houding en gaan ver kom (Good luck. You have a great attitude and will go far)."

3 Briefly News articles about Africkaners in America

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Africa Agency Nhlamulo Baloyi Chad Boyce Perdita Weeks Benni McCarthy