An Afrikaner woman shared a video showcasing her neighbourhood in the US, pointing out the absolute lack of heavy security infrastructure as she drove in the area

The tranquil look of the residential area sparked massive admiration from viewers accustomed to strict home security

The post triggered conversations about the difference in living environments, with many expressing an eager desire to relocate

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A video shared online by an Afrikaner woman showcases the open design of her American neighbourhood. Image: @anika.st

Source: TikTok

An Afrikaner woman living in the United States, Virginia, has sparked widespread conversation online after sharing a peaceful glimpse into her residential life. In a video posted to TikTok by user @anika.st on 16 March 2026, the content creator invited her followers to take a virtual drive through her beautifully manicured neighbourhood.

She captures a serene street lined with aesthetic, open-plan houses featuring pristine lawns and mostly with no fencing. Pointing out the visible difference from typical setups back home, she shared that the area functions with no high concrete walls, no steel gates, and no aggressive security signs.

A growing South African footprint abroad

This peaceful glimpse into American life as shown by TikTok user @anika.st highlights a broader trend, as a growing number of Afrikaners and South Africans choose to move to the US. This was made possible by US President Donald Trump, who opened refugee opportunities for Afrikaners who wished to relocate for fear of their safety. For many families, trading high-security complexes for open, secure neighbourhoods remains a primary motivation for making the big move across the Atlantic.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the Virginia neighbourhood

The clip shared touched many viewers who were impressed by the beauty of the Virginia neighbourhood. Many commented that the area looked safe, with several noting that the peaceful environment looked like an absolute dream. Others expressed deep lifestyle envy, stating that they would give anything just to start a new life in America.

Viewers were impressed and admitted they would love to relocate for a similar lifestyle. Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Lynton said:

"My brother left yesterday. Hope you are living your best life 🙏."

User @Carmen | Boy Mom commented:

"Een van die dae, dan is ek en my klein familie ook veilig (One of these days, my little family and I will be safe too)✨."

User @ŸÅN̈ added:

"👌🏽I would give everything and more to have just one tiny opportunity to build a life there from scratch 🙏🏼."

User @Grace shared:

"Dankie dat ek saam jul kan reis!! So opgewonde vir hierdie awesome reis (Thank you for letting me travel with you!! So excited for this awesome trip)😃."

User @Babette Lensing said:

"Virginia is vir my ook 'n mooi staat en ja, vrede en rus en veiligheid (Virginia is a beautiful state to me too and yes, peaceful, quiet, and safe)."

User @Gerhard Croeser commented:

"Lyk soos n droom (looks like a dream). Wil ook eendag daar wees (I want to be there one day too)."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner couple shared a video moving into their Texas apartment with their two children after relocating to the US under a refugee programme.

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

Source: Briefly News