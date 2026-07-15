Johannesburg Rubbish Collector Refuses to Let Go as Dog Fights Him for Trash Bag
- A video of a Johannesburg sanitation worker in a tug-of-war with a light brown dog over a rubbish bag went viral
- The worker refused to give up the bag despite the determined dog pulling in the opposite direction the whole time
- South Africans praised the worker's dedication and found the standoff between man and dog hilariously relatable
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A Johannesburg sanitation worker became an unlikely internet star after a video of him refusing to surrender a rubbish bag to a determined dog went viral on social media. The clip, shared by the account The Feed JHB, caught the moment on a quiet residential street where the worker, dressed in his green uniform, found himself in a very unexpected standoff.
A light brown dog had clamped down on one of the bags the worker was trying to collect, pulling it in the opposite direction with full commitment. A second dog stood nearby watching. Neither the worker nor the dog was willing to back down.
Man continues working despite dog attack
What made the moment so endearing was the worker's calm. He did not panic, did not lash out, and did not walk away empty-handed. He simply held on and got the job done.
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Many viewers on under thefeedjhb's page were quick to point out that the dog appeared to be playing rather than being aggressive, and several commented that the animal likely knew the worker from previous collection days.
Watch the Instagram video below:
Mzansi reacts to the rubbish bag standoff
South Africans flooded the comments section with laughs and praise:
Tokyo_mcdonalds said:
"That's Bobby the community dog, he knows about upcoming events he has buried people and witnessed many weddings - he's just checking if bro's reflexes are still proper. 😂😂"
Tinacupido12 wrote:
"Worker is dedicated attacked or not he was not leaving the trash behind 😂👏"
Sizwedhlamini added:
"I want his focus and commitment this Monday morning 😂😂😂"
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D3nish_zn said:
"The fact that this worker wasn't aggressive, he should be applauded 🙌"
Ijubanet wrote:
"This is the type of employee I need in my organisation 🔥👏👏👏"
Audrey7079 shared:
"That dog knows him, they must do this every week on pick up day. Happy to see his friend ❤️"
Mountainmover75 commented:
"This man is doing the BUSINESS, come hell or high water! Hellah! 👍🏼💪🏼"
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za