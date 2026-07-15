A video of a Johannesburg sanitation worker in a tug-of-war with a light brown dog over a rubbish bag went viral

The worker refused to give up the bag despite the determined dog pulling in the opposite direction the whole time

South Africans praised the worker's dedication and found the standoff between man and dog hilariously relatable

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The visual on the left showed the ma getting attacked by the dog. Image: thefeedjhb

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg sanitation worker became an unlikely internet star after a video of him refusing to surrender a rubbish bag to a determined dog went viral on social media. The clip, shared by the account The Feed JHB, caught the moment on a quiet residential street where the worker, dressed in his green uniform, found himself in a very unexpected standoff.

A light brown dog had clamped down on one of the bags the worker was trying to collect, pulling it in the opposite direction with full commitment. A second dog stood nearby watching. Neither the worker nor the dog was willing to back down.

Man continues working despite dog attack

What made the moment so endearing was the worker's calm. He did not panic, did not lash out, and did not walk away empty-handed. He simply held on and got the job done.

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Many viewers on under thefeedjhb's page were quick to point out that the dog appeared to be playing rather than being aggressive, and several commented that the animal likely knew the worker from previous collection days.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the rubbish bag standoff

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughs and praise:

Tokyo_mcdonalds said:

"That's Bobby the community dog, he knows about upcoming events he has buried people and witnessed many weddings - he's just checking if bro's reflexes are still proper. 😂😂"

Tinacupido12 wrote:

"Worker is dedicated attacked or not he was not leaving the trash behind 😂👏"

Sizwedhlamini added:

"I want his focus and commitment this Monday morning 😂😂😂"

D3nish_zn said:

"The fact that this worker wasn't aggressive, he should be applauded 🙌"

Ijubanet wrote:

"This is the type of employee I need in my organisation 🔥👏👏👏"

Audrey7079 shared:

"That dog knows him, they must do this every week on pick up day. Happy to see his friend ❤️"

Mountainmover75 commented:

"This man is doing the BUSINESS, come hell or high water! Hellah! 👍🏼💪🏼"

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Source: Briefly News