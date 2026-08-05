Majita Monday confirmed the passing of panel member Elias, Ma Eli Moramaga Napo, paying tribute to his lasting impact on the popular podcast

Fans flooded X with emotional messages, remembering Ma Eli's humour, wisdom and unforgettable catchphrase

Social media users offered heartfelt condolences to Ma Eli's family and the Majita Monday team as they vowed his memory would live on forever

Majita Monday mourns beloved panel member Ma Eli after heartbreaking death. Elias Napo

Source: Instagram

The Majita Monday family is mourning the loss of one of its most loved voices, Elias, Ma Eli Moramaga Napo. The podcast announced the heartbreaking news in an official statement shared on X on 4 August, describing Ma Eli as a cherished panel member whose presence, insight and passion helped shape the platform. The team also asked supporters to respect the family's privacy while they navigate the difficult period of mourning.

Majita Monday pays tribute to Ma Eli

In its statement, Majita Monday said Ma Eli was more than just a panellist, calling him a valued friend and colleague whose voice, wisdom and dedication left a lasting mark on everyone who worked with and listened to him.

The team said it would take time to honour his legacy, adding that details of any tribute episode or memorial arrangements would be shared at an appropriate time. The statement ended by saying Ma Eli's voice, wisdom and spirit would forever remain part of the show's story.

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See the statement in the X post below:

Fans remember Ma Eli's unforgettable legacy

The announcement quickly drew thousands of views and heartfelt reactions from devastated supporters who shared their condolences.

@Seditsi wrote:

"To Majita I pray that God gives us strength to accept things that we can't change... RIP MAELI."

@GeneralSam46336 commented:

"May his soul rest in peace... I will always remember him with that message ya bojita."

@King_OfNtliziyo added:

"We have indeed lost a soldier... I loved how he would state the truth but you'd still be able to find humour in it."

Mzansi sends condolences

Social media users continued pouring in messages of support for Ma Eli's loved ones. Image: Elias Napo

Source: Instagram

More social media users continued pouring in messages of support for Ma Eli's loved ones and the Majita Monday crew.

@gabbadier said:

"Condolences to his family and to Majita."

@seff_dumi posted:

"May His Soul Rest easy and condolences to his family and Majita Monday family."

@RelatedNastyC added:

"RIP to the grootman."

As tributes continue to pour in, Ma Eli is being remembered not only for his memorable contributions to Majita Monday but also for the warmth, humour and wisdom that resonated with listeners. His passing has left a noticeable void, while fans remain united in celebrating the legacy he leaves behind.

Podcast tackles grief and healing

Recently Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda launched The Anele Podcast – Her & Now, an eight-part series created in partnership with 1st for Women. The debut episode featured Lynn Forbes, the late AKA's mother, and award-winning storyteller Pilani Bubu, who opened up about grief, healing, entrepreneurship and coping with job loss.

The emotional conversation resonated with South Africans, many of whom praised Anele's interviewing style and thanked her for creating a safe space for honest and meaningful discussions.

Source: Briefly News