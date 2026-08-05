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Former Cricketer Tristan Perez Returns to Court in Girlfriend Elana Brooke’s Murder Case
Sports

Former Cricketer Tristan Perez Returns to Court in Girlfriend Elana Brooke’s Murder Case

by  Dzikamai Matara
3 min read
  • Former club cricketer Tristan Perez returns to court as the case over Elana Brooke's death reaches another stage
  • His latest court appearance follows an earlier bail ruling and months of ongoing investigations into the case
  • Perez's once-promising cricket career remains in the spotlight as the legal process continues

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Tristan Perez in court facing murder allegations
Former cricketer Tristan Perez returns to court on 7 August as the murder case involving his girlfriend Elana Brooke reaches another stage. Image: clubcricket
Source: Facebook

Former club cricketer Tristan Perez is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court on Friday, 7 August 2026, as the murder case involving his late girlfriend, Elana Brooke, returns to court. Perez was arrested after Brooke died at a home in Heathfield, Cape Town, on 23 March 2026.

He has since been released on R5,000 bail.

Tristan Perez's murder case returns to court

Club Cricket reports that the matter was last heard on 2 June 2026, when it was postponed to give investigators additional time to complete their work.

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Following Perez's release on R5,000 bail, Elana Brooke's former husband and family spokesperson, David Brooke, said the decision came as a shock to the family. He said they had not expected Perez to be granted bail, particularly without any conditions attached.

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David Brooke said the family remained deeply disappointed by the ruling. However, he added that they believed Perez would have his day in court and remained confident that justice would ultimately be served for Elana.

Tristan Perez's cricket career ended abruptly

Before his arrest, Perez was well known in Cape Town's club cricket circles. He represented Claremont Cricket Club, Cape Town Cricket Club and Strandfontein Cricket Club. He also played for Ellesmere Cricket Club in the United Kingdom.

In January 2026, Perez struck a record-breaking 237 off 113 balls for Claremont Cricket Club's second XI. Weeks later, the club terminated his membership, saying it followed disciplinary matters that were inconsistent with the club's values and ethos.

Tristan Perez and Elana Brooke
Tristan Perez and Elana Brooke in happier times. Tristan is set to return to court to answer allegations of murdering Elana. Image: tristanperez
Source: Instagram

Investigation into Elana Brooke's death

During the bail hearing, investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Mfeka said the evidence collected at the scene pointed to more than a verbal dispute. He told the court that signs of a physical altercation had been identified. He also noted that pills found scattered on the steps had raised suspicions of possible foul play.

In handing down the bail ruling, Magistrate B Khan stressed that the proceedings were not intended to determine whether Perez was guilty or innocent. Instead, the magistrate said the court's role at that stage was to decide whether the accused could be released on bail and would return to face trial.

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Perez is scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates' Court again on Friday, 7 August, as the case continues.

Tristan Perez's family speaks out after murder charge

Briefly News also reported that Tristan Perez's family publicly denied that the former Claremont Cricket Club batsman had a history of violence after he was charged in connection with Elana Brooke's death.

His parents described the allegations as shocking, extended their condolences to Brooke's family and said they could not explain what had happened.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Dzikamai Matara avatar

Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).

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