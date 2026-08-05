AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel publicly backed March and March's decision to operate as a civic organisation rather than enter politics

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma announced two new entities aimed at social justice and humanitarian work during a KZN briefing

The anti-illegal-immigration movement confirmed it would not follow Operation Dudula's path of transitioning into a political party

Kallie Kriel saluted Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Images: Wikus de Wet/AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel has publicly endorsed March and March's decision to establish itself as a civic advocacy body modelled on AfriForum, rather than entering the political arena.

Kriel shared his reaction on X on 4 August 2026, describing the announcement as "Great news" and expressing support for the movement's choice to pursue civic advocacy over party politics.

During a media briefing in KwaZulu-Natal, March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed mounting public pressure on the movement to contest elections. According to IOL, she confirmed the group would instead launch two new structures: the SA First Forum, focused on social justice litigation, and the March and March Foundation, a humanitarian non-profit organisation.

Ngobese-Zuma explained that the movement's strength lies in its independence from the political system, which allows it to engage with South Africans across all party lines.

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"Citizens often feel bound to political parties," she said.

She added that March and March intend to listen to concerns without those constraints. The announcement drew a direct contrast with Operation Dudula, a similar anti-illegal-immigration movement that eventually transitioned into a registered political party. Ngobese-Zuma made clear that March and March have no intention of taking that route.

Migration and regional leadership under scrutiny

Ngobese-Zuma also used the briefing to address the broader conversation around xenophobia in South Africa, arguing that the country is unfairly labelled. She criticised African leaders for attending regional conferences without delivering concrete outcomes through the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and called on civil society to fill the gap by giving ordinary people a platform.

View Kriel's post on X here:

What did netizens say?

South Africans reacted to Kriel's endorsement on social media, with opinions sharply divided.

@Dzungie007 questioned whether the support implied AfriForum only serves white interests, writing:

"So you agree that Afriforum only serves white interests?"

@ChandoyiCharles was blunter:

"AfriForum and March & March are the same; they lie and spread hate just to make money."

Others were more receptive. @MzwakheSydney argued there was no contradiction:

"If there was nothing wrong with having the Afriforum all these years, it means there won't be anything wrong with having March and March, then."

@KgaogeloKekan15 expressed enthusiasm, writing:

"Where do I sign up for?? I'm ready to give 5% of my salary 🙌🏽."

@MrSir0077yk suggested the two organisations could find common ground:

"Perhaps with some proper non-political engagements, Afriforum and a March and March will find a lot of common ground."

Julius Malema slams March and March

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the EFF president Julius Malema's criticisms of the March and March movement during an Economic Freedom Fighters press briefing. He labeled the group as tribalistic and unsustainable, emphasizing the dangers of ideologies based on division.

Source: Briefly News