A photo series posted on Facebook captured a young boy on crutches playing soccer on a dirt field in Johannesburg

The images were shared by Steals By SK as part of a Play it Forward Jozi initiative on 3 August 2026

South Africans flooded the comments praising the coach who gave the boy a chance to play

A young boy played soccer with crutches in a game with other kids. Image: Chris Wad / Pexels

Source: UGC

A young boy on crutches refusing to sit on the sidelines has captured the hearts of South Africans online. Photographer Steals By SK posted a series of images on 3 August 2026 showing the boy in full stride on a dirt football field in Johannesburg, competing alongside other children as part of the Play it Forward Jozi programme.

The photos showed the boy moving with real purpose, crutches and all, not watching from the touchline but in the thick of the game. Play it Forward Jozi is a community football initiative based in Gauteng that uses the sport to bring children together and create opportunities for young players from under-resourced areas. See the photos that moved Mzansi:

Mzansi reacts to the young footballer

South Africans in the comments section could not hold back their admiration:

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@Mahlengi Ngunezi said:

"I don't know his coach, but that man deserves bells for giving this young man a chance to play."

@Freed Nzamela added:

"Give the coach a bells 🤗🙌🤞🏽🍻 he deserves it ✌🏽🤩"

@Hlozi Nkisi wrote:

"If that boy can get an artificial leg he's going to be the top player 🤞"

@Vinny DeRossi shared:

"Respect to the coach for giving the boy a chance. ❤❤"

@Lufafa Mzi Kom said:

"Dankie coach for giving the boy hope 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

@Kgomotso Supa-Dupa noted:

"If Cristiano Ronaldo sees that boy, surely he'll help him 🤞"

@TI Cfundza added:

"We have one this side, he now has his own club. Back then he was on the pitch playing with a crutch."

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Source: Briefly News