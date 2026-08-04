Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy stepped out publicly with his new partner, Alannah White, at a formal event in Mumbai

White, 36, is a New Zealand native working for the International Cricket Council in Dubai, where Duminy is also based

South Africans flooded social media with warm messages after Duminy shared photos of the couple together

JP Duminy with his new partner, Alannah White. Images: @jpduminy

Source: Instagram

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy has officially gone public with his new relationship. The retired Proteas star attended a formal event in Mumbai, India, with his new partner, Alannah White, sharing photos from the occasion that sent fans into a flutter.

The two have been connected on social media on Duminy's Instagram page for some time, with Duminy acknowledging White in several posts over recent months. The Mumbai outing, however, marked a clear and public declaration of their relationship.

Who is Alannah White?

White is 36 years old and originally from New Zealand. She brings years of experience in the hospitality industry and currently works in Dubai for the International Cricket Council. Duminy is also based in the emirate, involved in cricket development and coaching after hanging up his bat professionally in 2019.

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During his playing career, Duminy represented South Africa in more than 320 international matches between 2004 and 2019. He served as T20 vice-captain and made history in 2015 as the first South African to take a hat-trick at a Cricket World Cup. Since retiring, he has moved into mentorship and coaching, including a role as national white-ball batting coach, while continuing his charitable work through the JP21 Foundation.

A new chapter for both

The relationship comes roughly a year and a half after Duminy and his ex-wife, Sue Duminy, went their separate ways following a 14-year marriage. Sue, now going by Sue Erasmus, has since moved forward with her own new chapter. She got engaged to businessman Franco Roberto and announced plans to write a pre-marital workbook for couples, drawing on her own personal experiences.

South Africans reacted warmly to news of Duminy's new romance online that was shared on a Facebook post:

@Hess Bean wrote:

"You are the most gorgeous man in SA. Love your new partner."

@Mmakhauta Malindi said:

"Attractive couple."

@Lauri-Ann Bruintjies added:

"She is beautiful."

@Uhlan Lackay commented:

"Congratulations to JP Duminy on the new chapter! 🎉"

@Jean Andrews Bronstring shared:

"So happy for you JP, you both look so happy. Enjoy yourself."

JP Duminy at the gym. Images: @jpduminy

Source: Instagram

More on SA celebrity relationships

Briefly News recently reported on a former reality TV star whose new romance had her entire dating history trending online, with South Africans divided over her choice.

recently reported on a former reality TV star whose new romance had her entire dating history trending online, with South Africans divided over her choice. Reeva Steenkamp's sister had a strong reaction after photos of Oscar Pistorius's new partner surfaced, pointing to a striking resemblance.

Meanwhile, a beloved South African personality tied the knot in a dreamy US wedding, marking a fresh new chapter years after her divorce.

Source: Briefly News