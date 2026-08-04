Precious Kofi has officially tied the knot marrying her partner in a beautiful wedding ceremony held in San Diego, California

Bonnie Mbuli shared joyful moments from the celebration, with guests dancing to beloved South African hits at the reception

The wedding marks a fresh chapter for Precious, who found love again years after her 2017 divorce

Bonnie Mbuli celebrates as Precious Kofi ties the knot in dreamy US wedding. Image: Bonnie Mbuli

Source: Twitter

Wedding bells rang for actress and media personality Precious Kofi over the weekend as she married her partner in a heartfelt ceremony in San Diego, California. The small celebration was filled with smiles, dancing and touching moments, with actress Bonnie Mbuli proudly cheering on her close friend and sharing glimpses of the special day on social media.

Bonnie Mbuli celebrates her friend's big day

According to The South African, Bonnie Mbuli, who co-hosts the FIRST podcast alongside Kofi, gave fans a front-row seat to the festivities through photos on Instagram. The celebrations had a proudly South African flavour as guests danced to Big Nuz's Umlilo and the late Winnie Khumalo's Live My Life.

Kofi embraced understated elegance in a white lace wedding gown paired with a stylish headpiece and natural makeup, while Mbuli turned heads in a fitted orange dress that complemented her signature natural hairstyle.

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Heartfelt messages steal the spotlight

Precious thanked her longtime friend for standing by her through life's highs and lows. Image: Bonnie Mbuli and Precious Kofi

Source: Instagram

The emotional highlight came when Mbuli penned a touching tribute to the bride, praising her resilience and describing her love story as a beautiful example of grace and redemption. Kofi responded with an equally heartfelt message, thanking her longtime friend for standing by her through life's highs and lows.

She also playfully predicted that they would one day dance to the same Winnie Khumalo classic at Mbuli's own wedding, adding another sweet moment to their public exchange.

See Bonnie's heartfelt tribute in the Instagram post below:

A fresh start after heartbreak

The South African also reported that Kofi first introduced her new partner to followers earlier this year while celebrating her birthday. A few months later, she announced that she had accepted a marriage proposal, leaving many fans inspired by her second chance at love.

The actress was previously married to an American husband before their divorce in 2017, and the former couple share two children.

With friends and plenty of joyful dancing surrounding them, Kofi's wedding became more than a celebration of love—it marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter that many of her supporters were delighted to witness.

Precious celebrates exciting engagement milestone

Recently Briefly News reported that Actress and artist Precious Kofi announced that she is engaged after saying yes to her partner's proposal.

The mother of two, who introduced her new man on social media in March 2026, shared photos of the special moment and revealed they plan to prioritise premarital counselling before tying the knot. Her announcement was met with hundreds of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News