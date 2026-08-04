Gauteng police and Education Department officials conducted a surprise raid at the Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong

Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Lebogang Maile, discussed some of the problems at the school

South Africans weighed in on the discovery of weapons during the raid, sharing varied reactions to it

Weapons were discovered during a surprise raid at the Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong. Image: @LebogangMaile1

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Police have uncovered a cache of weapons that included knives, machetes, and scissors during a surprise raid at Badirile Secondary School in Khutsong.

Police conducted a raid at the school on 4 August 2026, alongside officials from the Gauteng Department of Education. Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC), Lebogang Maile, was also present during the operation alongside police, traffic wardens, patrollers, the Community Policing Forum (CPF), and community members.

The operation forms part of what Maile described as a short-term response within the department's broader health and safety strategy, which includes regular, unannounced searches at schools.

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Khutsong school described as ‘notorious’

Maile did not mince words when characterising Badirile Secondary, stating that some individuals on the school grounds were not registered learners. He alleged that they attended solely to access the school feeding programme and to intimidate both learners and educators. "There are kids here who threaten teachers. They will call Zama Zamas and criminals to murder the educators," he said.

He further revealed that a murder had previously taken place at the school and that bullying complaints had surfaced on social media just days before the raid.

The MEC also alleged that five educators at the school regularly absented themselves during school hours to visit taverns.

How did South African react?

Social media users reacted strongly to the footage, with many noting how bad the situation was in schools.

Angie Wenke wrote:

"Kids should be searched before entering the school grounds for the safety of others."

Lee-aan Grace commented:

"Hence why my child will do online school when he gets to high school."

Chauke Arnolde warned:

"Teachers would end up leaving schools because of safety concerns."

Vuyelwa Khatywa said:

"Our kids these days seem as if they are cursed. This generation is very rotten."

King Morse questioned:

"So, parents no longer check their children's books?"

Learner dies after fist fight

Briefly News also highlighted facts about the tragic incident involving a male pupil who died at a high school in Isithebe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The pupil died following an alleged fist fight with a classmate, prompting an investigation by the South African Police Service.

As details remain scarce, the emotional impact of the incident resonates deeply for the family and friends of the deceased.

Source: Briefly News