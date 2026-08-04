Julius Malema delivered a fiery, defiant speech at an EFF press briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026, refusing to be spoken to as though he were a child

Actor Tumisho Masha co-signed a scathing assessment of Malema, saying the EFF leader has lost greater public trust and does not know how to apologise

Mzansi is divided over the video, with some defending Malema while others say a leader who never admits fault cannot be trusted

Tumisho Masha co-signed criticism of Julius Malema. Image: julius.malema.sello, tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Actor and producer Tumisho Masha has added his voice to a growing chorus of critics targeting Julius Malema, agreeing that the Economic Freedom Fighters leader has lost the public's trust and seemingly does not know how to take accountability. The co-sign landed on Monday, 3 August 2026, and quickly reignited debate around a confrontational speech Malema had delivered days earlier.

The footage at the centre of the conversation was captured on Thursday, 30 July 2026, at an EFF press briefing held at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. Standing at a red lectern, Malema delivered a charged address in which he pushed back against what he described as being spoken to in a belittling manner and warned that no one, whether a judge, magistrate, or commissioner, would address him as though he were a boy.

"No one speaks to me like I'm a boy. If you want to see the other side of me, I'm not scared of nothing," he declared.

Tumisho Masha weighs in on Malema's speech

The clip was initially shared by X user @MadiBoity, who described Malema as a "megalomaniac character" who should never be near the levers of power. Blog Global South News agreed, suggesting Malema had become irrelevant due to what it called "the love of money."

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Masha then responded to that assessment, writing:

"I agree he's lost the greater public trust and doesn't know how to simply apologise and do better."

Watch the defiant Malema speech that sparked the debate here.

Mzansi reacts to Tumisho Masha's Malema assessment

The reaction online was sharp and split. Some felt the criticism was part of a coordinated agenda, while others believed Malema's behaviour confirmed deeper concerns about his leadership.

@Godfrey_2011 pushed back against the critics:

"You worry about another man's personality when real criminals are paying your leaders to discredit him. It would really take self-hate for me to buy into all of the agenda you are pushing."

@s_sicelo was equally dismissive of the calls for an apology:

"Apology to whom?🤠 Sukusidelela wena. Did you vote for EFF before and it disappointed you? Or ukhuluma just because it's free to do so?"

@wonderfultshepo took a more reflective tone:

"There is no redemption after betrayal, though necessary for the evolution that follows. He was trusted with an item far valued above Gold, Pearls, our hope as a nation. For that we cannot afford to forgive and forget; only children are blessed to be naive, thus their innocence."

@N_Mangethe offered perhaps the most pointed observation:

"I thought the press conference would be a bit more introspective. A man who can never admit fault can never be trusted. To err is human."

MacG's Podcast and Chill trolls Julius Malema

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Podcast and Chill Network hit back at Julius Malema after his scathing criticism of MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi weighed in on the heated exchange between Malema and the popular podcast, with opinions sharply divided online.

Source: Briefly News