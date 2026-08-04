At 17 years old, Chloe Stuart boasts a decade of high-speed racing experience, tearing up the track from go-karts to saloon cars

The student holds the Formula M Class C championship title and stands tall as the first woman in 50 years to conquer the Formula Vee Rookie Championship

She powers her own racing career as a young entrepreneur, running both Classic Cars by Chloe and her signature fragrance line, Racer Girl

Chloe has been recognised as one of Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Chloe Stuart isn't just breaking 50-year motorsport records; she’s funding her own career and redefining women in racing. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Johannesburg's Chloe Stuart was only seven years old when she first climbed behind the wheel of a go-kart. Ten years later, the young racer has built an impressive motorsport career, becoming the first woman in 50 years to win the Formula Vee Rookie Championship.

The Formula Vee Rookie Championship is just one of many achievements on Chloe's growing racing résumé. She also won the Formula M Class C championship and finished second in Formula M Class B as the only female driver in the category. Today, she races an E46 BMW 330i for Pablo Clark Racing in Class D of the 2026 NA Cup's BMW M-Performance Parts Race Series.

Her achievements in motorsport have earned Chloe recognition as one of Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, celebrating her role in challenging stereotypes in a field where women remain the exception rather than the norm.

Overcoming doubts and shattering stereotypes

Competing in a male-dominated environment brings distinct obstacles, but she remains focused on her performance. When she faced scepticism and claims that female drivers do not belong in motorsport, she used the doubt as motivation to push even harder.

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Reflecting on her mindset on the circuit, she shares:

"I knew what I was capable of; I knew this was where I belonged, and I stayed mentally strong throughout it all."

Her father stands as her biggest supporter, dedicating time, money, and his own hobbies to ensure she can chase her motorsport ambitions. From her early days on the track to her current international drive, his endless sacrifices and motivation have kept her grounded.

"He has been my rock throughout this journey, and I honestly wouldn’t be where I am today without him," she says.

Watch Chloe showing off her racing skills in the TikTok video below:

Embracing femininity and technical precision

Beyond raw speed, Chloe focuses heavily on the technical side of driving by analysing telemetry, monitoring tyre wear, and collaborating directly with her mechanics. This combination of technical discipline and natural talent is shaping her into a complete driver ready for international competition, all while she stays true to her personal style on and off the circuit.

"Racing is my whole personality," she says, actively challenging motorsport stereotypes by proving that feminine style and serious track performance go hand in hand.

Chloe Stuart balances her high-speed career with academics while planning a future in FIA motorsport management. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

Entrepreneurship and future aspirations

Because motorsport demands financial backing, Chloe builds her own funding pathways through business ventures. She manages Classic Cars by Chloe, leading the restoration and resale of classic vehicles, and develops her signature fragrance line, Racer Girl. The racer balances these commercial projects, her racing commitments, and her high school workload. She keeps her grades high with strong backing from her school. Looking ahead, Chloe's target stays locked on professional motorsport, adding:

"My whole life revolves around racing. From Plan A to Plan Z, every goal I have is connected to motorsport, and even my backup plan is still motorsport."

The young racer launched her own perfume brand, Racer Girl, to help fund her racing ambitions and inspire young women. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

With championship titles already under her belt and a growing list of achievements on and off the track, Chloe is only getting started. As she continues chasing her dream of competing at the highest level of motorsport, she hopes her journey will inspire more young women to believe there is a place for them behind the wheel.

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News