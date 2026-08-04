Jojo Robinson's garage boasts everything from a Ferrari 488 to a Porsche 911 and a brand-new Mercedes-Benz C63 S

The Real Housewives of Durban star recently swapped her Range Rover for a matte black Mercedes-Benz worth about R2.5 million

Her collection reflects a love for high-performance cars, with several luxury brands parked under one roof

Jojo Robinson's growing collection of luxury cars turns heads. Image: Jojo Robinson

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Jojo Robinson has built a reputation for living life in the fast lane, and her growing collection of luxury vehicles proves it. From Italian supercars to German performance machines, the Real Housewives of Durban favourite has assembled an enviable garage.

Her latest addition, a sleek matte black Mercedes-Benz C63 S, has once again put the spotlight on her passion for premium wheels.

A garage packed with dream machines

Jojo's latest purchase is a 2026 Mercedes-Benz C63 S, which she recently unveiled on social media after trading in her Range Rover. The high-performance sedan is estimated to cost around R2.5 million, making it one of the standout vehicles in her collection.

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According to The South African, Jojo admitted the purchase was unplanned after she spotted the vehicle at a dealership and instantly fell in love with it. She described it as a spur-of-the-moment decision that was simply too tempting to resist.

See her latest purchase in the Instagram post below:

From Ferrari to McLaren

Her collection stretches well beyond her newest Mercedes. Image: Jojo Robinson

Source: Instagram

The reality TV personality's collection stretches well beyond her newest Mercedes. The South African reported that she also owns a Ferrari 488, a Ford Mustang GT Dark Horse, a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

One of her most talked-about vehicles was a bright yellow McLaren 570S Spider, valued at around R4 million, which she has since traded in. The supercar became one of the signature vehicles associated with the Real Housewives Of Durban star.

Living life in the fast lane

Jojo's garage mirrors her bold personality and taste for the finer things in life. Whether she's behind the wheel of a roaring Ferrari or cruising in her latest Mercedes-Benz, she continues to turn heads both on and off the road.

With an impressive lineup of luxury cars already in her collection, fans will be watching closely to see which dream machine she adds to her garage next.

Reality TV star issues cosmetic surgery warning

Recently Briefly News reported that Reality TV star Jojo Robinson shared an update after undergoing another cosmetic procedure, revealing she is recovering well but issuing a stern warning to fans not to follow in her footsteps. While she has been open about her cosmetic journey, Jojo stressed that surgery is a personal decision and not something others should do because of her.

She explained that every procedure comes with risks, pain and a lengthy recovery process, urging followers to think carefully before considering cosmetic enhancements. The Real Housewives of Durban star said she simply wants to share her own experience rather than encourage anyone to undergo surgery.

Source: Briefly News