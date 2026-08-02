Mr JazziQ made controversial remarks about the Xhosa community during a Podcast and Chill with MacG episode that aired on 30 July 2026

Chris Excel fired back at Mr JazziQ on X, posting photos of the DJ's legs and comparing them to Minnie Dlamini's

Mzansi is divided over the comments, with some defending Xhosa families and others questioning MacG's role in the debate

Mr JazziQ sparked reactions about his legs after remarks about Xhosa men. Image: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Mr JazziQ has landed in hot water after remarks he made on Podcast and Chill with MacG went viral, with social media users calling out the DJ for questioning why the Xhosa community allegedly has a large gay population.

The episode aired on Thursday, 30 July 2026 on MacG’s YouTube channel. During the conversation, Mr JazziQ raised the topic unprompted, saying someone had confirmed his theory by telling him:

"It's what happens in the mountains."He added, "That's why y'all are just so shady about telling us this."

The clip spread quickly after prominent social media personality Chris Excel shared it on X alongside photos of Mr JazziQ seated in shorts, writing:

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"My brother has Minnie Dlamini legs and has the nerve to disrespect an entire tribe like this… 😭😭😭"

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Mr JazziQ's comments about Xhosa men

The post ignited a fierce debate online, pulling in Minnie Dlamini as an unintended casualty of the dragging. Reactions ranged from outright mockery to more pointed criticism about what the comments say about the speaker.

@TheFixer000 quipped:

"Not Minnie Dlamini catching strays 😭😭"

@BigTimbu took a sharper angle:

"The fact that you looked at his legs and saw Minnie Dlamini justifies Mr JazziQ's claims 😭😭😭"

@wilsonmarivasa offered a more reflective take:

"Usually it's someone in the closet who hates the ones in the open. A real straight man doesn't count or notice how many or who's gay because he's busy with what nourishes his desires."

@n_nomaB chose to shift the framing entirely:

"Let's applaud 👏🏿 Xhosa parents/families for creating a safe space for their children to be who they are. 🫂🤘."

@AurelFurden pointed the spotlight at co-host Sol Phenduka:

"I find it very weird that someone like Sol Phenduka, who is apparently half Xhosa, is always laughing when people talk badly about Xhosa people."

@neo_tebogo raised a broader concern about the platform itself:

"You see? MacG provides the platform to criticise African Culture and conveniently chooses not to call him to order. That's exactly what Malema was talking about yesterday."

@DonaldQuadratic was less sympathetic:

"The type of Celebrities Julius talks about; failed with zero gigs…Nxa!"

Mzansi reacted to Mr JazziQ;s comments about Xhosa men. Image: mrjazziq

Source: Instagram

Picture of Mr JazziQ in bed with a young woman leaks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mr JazziQ trended on social media after a photo of him in the sheets with a mystery woman was shared online.

The photo was shared by controversial social media user Chris Excel, who suggested that Mr JazziQ was following in the footsteps of another controversial Amapiano artist.

Source: Briefly News