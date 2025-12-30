A man had South Africans online laughing after sharing a comedic skit about initiation school secrets

His exaggerated storytelling blended cultural references with humour, making the video easy to enjoy

South Africans reacted to his 'secrets' as most are curious about what really happens in the mountains

What starts as a curious story quickly becomes a hilarious skit, reminding viewers that not everything online is meant to be taken seriously.

The picture on the right showed an old image of Thapelo coming back from initiation school. Image: @tiblo_wavez

Source: TikTok

A man known as Tiblo Wavez had South Africa laughing after sharing a humorous skit about the so-called secrets of initiation school. The video was posted by @tiblo_wavez on 12 December 2025 and quickly grabbed attention for touching on a topic that is traditionally kept private. In the clip, Tiblo, whose real name is Thapelo, jokingly narrates his experience, saying his story began back in 2015 when he told his grandmother that he wanted to attend initiation school, a place widely believed to be where boys become men. He explains how she questioned him about what exactly happens there, but he remained persistent. According to his story, he only managed to go in 2017, saying he would attend even without permission, and that decision led him to an old man named Ntate Mokoena.

Initiation school which are usually hidden in mountains, remain a deeply respected and culturally sensitive practice in many South African communities. Traditionally, what happens there is not shared with the public, which is why Tiblo’s exaggerated storytelling immediately stood out. In his skit, he describes leaving on a Friday, arriving at a tent, and believing that it was the initiation school, only to be told the following day that they were moving again. When they finally arrived, he claims he saw many people and was shocked to realise it was all men.

Humour meets cultural curiosity online

The humour comes from how he blends real cultural references with over-the-top details, making it clear that the video is meant for entertainment rather than a factual account. User @tiblo_wavez's video spread quickly because it touched on a topic many people are curious about but know is off-limits. Tiblo’s storytelling style, facial expressions, and dramatic pauses made the skit feel like a casual story you would hear among friends. The moment he jokingly mentioned seeing well-known artists like Cassper Nyovest and Young Stunna at the initiation school pushed the video firmly into comedy territory.

Many viewers found the skit hilarious and appreciated that it was clearly meant as a joke rather than a serious reveal. People enjoyed how Tiblo played with curiosity while still keeping the tone light. The video sparked laughter and playful debate without crossing cultural lines.

The screenshot on the left showed a man talking about the secrets of initiation school. Image: @tiblo_wavez

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Percy wrote:

“Ke ya o paka a batlang sephiri sa lebollo ha ikele. 😂😂😂 Translation: I was ready to expose you for wanting the secret of initiation while you’re not going. 😂😂😂”

Vase wrote:

“Taba tsa hao li sharp marr kopa o seka etsa content ka lebollo... Lesotho re serious ka lebollo. 🙏 Translation: Your points are sharp, but please don’t make content about initiation… in Lesotho, we take initiation very seriously. 🙏”

Tlhokomelo wrote:

“You are a true man. 🙏👌🤝 I respect you, brother.”

Ma-less wrote:

“I was angry but, yoh. 😂🙏👊❤️”

Morena Chatisi wrote:

“Yoh bra yaka eseng ke shebe video kaofela ke fele jwalo. Translation: Yo, my brother, I really had to watch the whole video just like that. 🤣🤣🤣”

Mamaliehe Mothupi wrote:

“Iyoh!o ntshositse monna moholo ka utlwa eka o phahla makunutu maar o comedian. Translation: Hey! You scared me, man. I thought you were revealing secrets, but you’re a comedian.”

Eric Nceba Gxoyiya wrote:

“Thanks for that, it was a great story, but never do that again, you are playing with fire; you will be misunderstood, you will get yourself in trouble. 🤨”

Mbali wrote:

“I can't believe I watched till the end.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

