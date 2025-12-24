36 Initiation-related deaths have been reported this summer across South Africa

Eastern Cape sees the highest fatalities, with 20 deaths, mostly from legal circumcisions

The government is planning a clampdown on illegal schools and public safety to prevent further tragedies

There have been 36 initiation-related deaths across the country this summer. Image: ALEXANDER JOE/AFP via Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs reported that 36 initiation-related deaths have occurred across the country this summer.

The fatalities include 20 in the Eastern Cape, 13 in the Free State, two in Gauteng, and one in the North West. The department noted that most of the deaths were linked to poor hygiene, dehydration, and negligence. The initiation process for young boys, which includes circumcision and takes place in secluded camps, carries inherent risks if not properly supervised.

Department spokesperson Pearl Maseko-Binqose said a high-level meeting was held on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, to address the situation. She explained that the discussion highlighted the urgent need to protect initiates, clamp down on illegal initiation schools, and improve coordination among all stakeholders. Maseko-Binqose added that a follow-up meeting will take place next weekend to review provincial reports, while a national initiation meeting is scheduled for February 2026 to develop long-term solutions.

Eastern Cape records 20 initiation-related deaths

Since the initiation season began on 14 November 2025, the OR Tambo district recorded the highest number of deaths, with seven, followed by the Amathole district with five. Of the 20 initiates who died, 13 had undergone legal circumcision, while seven had been circumcised illegally.

Provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams explained that the provincial government has been actively working to ensure full compliance with the Customary Initiation Act and the Eastern Cape Customary Male Initiation Practice Act. This includes ongoing visits to initiation camps throughout the province to monitor practices and safeguard the well-being of initiates.

The department said a majority of these deaths have been caused by poor hygienic practices, dehydration and negligence. Image: LUCAS LEDWABA/AFP via Getty Images

In a separate incident, Briefly News reported that an Eastern Cape family was left in distress after their 20-year-old son went missing from his initiation hut in Madizeni village, Ngcobo. Tomase Koni reportedly disappeared on 14 December 2025, adding to concerns during an initiation season already marked by multiple deaths.

A 12-year-old boy from Limpopo died during the winter initiation season in July 2025. Reports indicate that he passed away in a Gauteng hospital on 9 July 2025 after sustaining injuries in a fire at an initiation school outside Tzaneen. His death was the second fatality in the province since the season began on 23 June 2025.

Velenkosini Hlabisa raised concerns over deaths during the current initiation season in the Eastern Cape. In a statement issued on 4 December 2025, he noted that five initiates had already died. Hlabisa explained that the season, which runs from late November to the end of January 2026, involves hundreds of young men taking part in a traditional rite of passage meant to prepare them for adulthood. He warned that despite ongoing appeals for strict adherence to safety protocols, fatalities continue to occur during the ceremonies.

