Eastern Cape Family in Shock After 20-Year-Old Initiate Goes Missing

An Eastern Cape family is in shock after a 20-year-old initiate went missing from his initiation hut in Madizeni village, Ngcobo

Tomase Koni disappeared on Sunday night, 14 December, deepening anxiety in the province where several initiates have died

Tomase’s disappearance comes as the family had been preparing to welcome him home later this month

An Eastern Cape family is devastated after a 20-year-old initiate disappeared from his initiation hut in Madizeni village, Ngcobo, just days before his scheduled homecoming on 26 December.

Eastern Cape initiate disappeared

According to TimesLive, Tomase Koni went missing on Sunday night, 14 December 2025, raising concern in the province amid a summer initiation season marked by several deaths. According to his aunt, Nonkumbulelo Koni, he had left his hut to relieve himself, accompanied by another initiate and an ikhankatha (traditional nurse). Tomase was last seen when he stepped out of his hut, and those accompanying him reportedly waited at a distance. According to custom, the men at the initiation school were first made aware of his disappearance, but after an unsuccessful overnight search, the family had to inform the women. The search efforts throughout the night reportedly yielded no results.

The 20-year-old went missing just weeks before his planned homecoming, turning what should have been a joyful occasion into a source of anguish for his family. Their distress deepened on Monday, 14 December, when they received a call from an unknown person demanding R2,000 for his release. Koni said the family is devastated and has turned to the police for assistance.

9 Initiation deaths in the Eastern Cape

Tomase’s disappearance has heightened fears over safety during the Eastern Cape’s summer initiation season, which runs from late November to January. Authorities and traditional leaders report that at least nine initiates have died in the province since early December, despite monitoring and safety campaigns.

Officials continue to stress that ulwaluko should be conducted at registered initiation schools with proper supervision, but illegal sites, dehydration, harsh conditions, and lack of medical care remain major risks.

