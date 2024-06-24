Many social media called on authorities to take action against all those involved in the death of initiates, including the parents

Three initiates died at schools in Limpopo since the beginning of the winter season on 15 June 2024

Two of the initiates reportedly died in Ga-Raphahlelo in Sekgosese, and one other died in Bolobedu near Tzaneen

Many South Africans believed that authorities needed to arrest all those involved in the death of initiates, including the parents.

Three die in Limpopo initiation schools

According to SABC News, three initiates died at initiation schools in Limpopo since the beginning of the winter initiation season on 15 June 2024. It's alleged that one initiate passed away at an initiation school at Ga-Wale village in Bolobedu near Tzaneen. At the same time, the other two died at a school at Ga-Raphahlelo in the Sekgosese area. The Limpopo Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee is yet to confirm the deaths.

Two boys reportedly lost their lives, while 138 others were rescued from illegal initiation schools in Gauteng in early June 2024.

South Africans call for action against parents

Many social media users called authorities to arrest all those linked to the death of the initiates.

@BlueNip asked:

“Why do parents continue to allow this to be done to their children? The first instinct a parent has is to protect their DNA. Even nature has this covered.”

@SatyriasisKING added:

“The killing of people's children continues unabated. Arrest them all, including the parents!”

@LucasPhash24258 pointed out:

“These days, fake sangomas are picking spots in the bushes to start this business, and parents are entertaining it.”

@Mankaswa commented:

“Parents sometimes. Police need to arrest them with those Sangomas Hai.”

@RajenN2107” said:

“Every year, innocent youngsters die, and there is no outcry. Why?”

Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders investigates four initiate deaths

Briefly News reported that the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders was investigating the deaths of four initiates in that province.

Three of the four teenage boys reportedly passed away at illegal initiation institutions in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities said four deaths occurred during the winter initiation season, which started at the end of May 2024.

