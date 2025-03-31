The South Afrian Police Service launched a manhunt for a 58 year-old suspect who allegedly raped a primary school learner

The suspect, a teacher, reportedly raped the same victim multiple times from November to 7 March 2025

He escaped while he was supposed to be questioned by the police, and South Africans demanded his swift arrest

POLOKWANE, LIMPOPO — The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Polokwane, Limpopo, are on the hunt for a teacher who raped a 13 year-old learner multiple times between November 2024. He escaped when he was supposed to be questioned by the police.

What happened in Polokwane?

According to the South African Police Service's Facebook post, the 58-year-old teacher was employed at one of the primary schools in the Capricorn South Education District. Another teacher from the school took the child to her mother and told her that her daughter was raped multiple times between November 2024 and 7 March this year. The parent then opened a case against the suspect.

The police said that the suspect was in Hammanskraal in Tshwane when they contacted him to inform him of the case. He was supposed to be headed towards the police station when he drove off in another direction.

The province's commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, called on the police to track the teacher down and apprehend him. She slammed the teacher forallegedly raping the victim.

Bergview College learner raped

Recently, a seven year-old learner from Bergview College in the Eastern Cape was raped allegedly on the school premises in October 2024. Her parents contacted the school and informed them about the incident.

The school, however, reportedly refused to cooperate and did not report the matter to the Department of Education. The department closed the school down.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, named Bergview's principal as one of the suspects. Lobby group AfriForum slammed the police for requesting a DNA sample from the principal, whom it represents. They accused the police of abusing the process.

South Africans slam the teacher

Netizens commenting on SAPS's Facebook post were angered by another rape case.

Malebo Boledi Maphale said:

"Justice must be served to the victims."

Terrence Knee Deep Motaung asked:

"Should we home school our children? Because haai."

William Mochaisa said:

"Go arrest him. The Department of Education got all of his details."

Lungisani M Dlomo said:

"Justice for all children in South Africa who have been let down by a broken system that values power over protection."

Van Der Berg Hester said:

"Yoh, as parents we will have to start looking at homeschooling our kids. This is scary."

Gauteng residents protest over Bergview College rape

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that residents of Braamfontein in Gauteng took to the streets to protest for the little girl who was raped at Bergview College. Protesters, mostly women, demanded that justice be served for her.

The residents filled the Braamfontein streets and demanded that the suspects involved in the case bearrested. this was after the Bergville College story went viral.

