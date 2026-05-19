PRETORIA, GAUTENG— Controversial musician and president of Amabhinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu doubled down on his allegations that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema was protecting illegal immigrants. Mchunu appeared before the Pretoria High Court on 19 May 2026 as Malema’s case against him continued.

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Ngizwe Mchunu faced Juju in court. Images: Ngizwe Mchunu/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mchunu addressed the court and said that he has never been convicted of a crime and is concerned with the freedom of South Africans. He accused politicians of intimidating anti-illegal immigration activists. He added that it should not be a crime to want to make South Africa great again.

Mchunu, who recently participated in an anti-illegal immigration march in Johannesburg, called on the court not to rule in Malema's favour. He said the law must be on their side because they have observed the rule of law. He said, though, that Malema has violated the law on numerous occasions. He said that Malema spoke harshly about the justice system after he was sentenced to five years for firing a gun at a rally.

Mchunu added that he was willing to present evidence against Malema in a criminal court. He added that sources informed him that Malema was willing to protect illegal immigrants even at the cost of his political career. He said that he was surprised when his source informed him that Malema was prepared to sacrifice his political career.

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Why is Ngizwe Mchunu in court?

Mchunu faced Malema in court after the Red Berets leader filed a lawsuit against him. Mchunu said Malema received money from Nigerian drug lords who were allegedly paying him to promote an immigration agenda.

Source: Briefly News