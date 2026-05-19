Springboks playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu enjoyed a weekend off in London, attending a major football final at Wembley Stadium alongside his father Nick Feinberg

The pair were seen taking in the high-profile clash between Manchester City and Chelsea, sharing moments that quickly drew attention across social media

Sports fans reacted strongly to the family moment of father and son on X

Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu took time away from rugby this past weekend on Saturday, 16 May 2026, and spent time with his father, Nick Feinberg, in London at Wembley Stadium, where they watched Manchester City face Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu during a Springboks match in 2025. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Getty Images

The pair, both known supporters of the Blues, would have left the stadium disappointed after Manchester City secured a 2-0 victory on the day. However, the result did little to dampen the mood as Nick later took to X to share moments from their visit to one of England’s most iconic stadiums.

One of his posts, accompanied by an image of the two, read:

@thehonestnick:

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"Can't win 'em all... But out with the boys 💙 (FA Cup Final)."

It was followed by another message that captured the weekend experience:

@thehonestnick:

"What a great weekend in London with the boys... Memories made! ❤️."

See the picture below on X:

Fans react to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Wembley appearance

Social media users reacted warmly to the posts, with several sharing their thoughts under Nick’s updates.

@alonzostainbank:

"Unlucky not to get a penalty on the Khusanov/Pedro challenge. He’s done that a few times this season and got away with it. Decent performance from you guys, considering the circumstances. Alonso's incoming will be exciting - big coup."

@cavedoc:

"Great piece of timing with Sach having been in Cardiff… alas, you can’t win ’em all."

@Ineffable_1981:

"Sach doesn't look too bothered because he knows we're winning the league soon 🤣🤣."

@EmpireTDlu:

"Beautiful 😍👌."

@Dreamchaser4132:

"At least you can document it 😂."

As seen in the post on X below:

Sacha's family background and heritage

Nick Feinberg was born in London in 1961. His father, Barry Feinberg, was a prominent anti-apartheid activist and artist. Nick grew up in the United Kingdom, shaped by exile, displacement and the struggle for justice, before returning to South Africa in 1994.

He later built a successful career as a radio personality and sports writer, becoming a respected voice in South African media. Nick has often expressed pride in Sacha’s rugby achievements and has joked that he is now more widely recognised as “Sacha’s dad” than for his own professional work, reflecting their close bond.

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, alongside his father Nick Feinberg. Image:@sachagom10

Source: Instagram

Barry Feinberg used his creativity to support the liberation struggle, producing artistic work for the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe. His legacy continues to inspire future generations, including his grandson.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s dual heritage, combining British and Zulu roots, has shaped his identity, resilience and perspective. The values and history passed down through his family have played a key role in his development into one of South Africa’s most promising rugby talents.

Sacha speaks of the Springboks legend; he is in awe of

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu disclosed the South African legend he looks up to.

Mngomezulu spoke highly of the Test centurion and said he brings immense value to the team and is one of his favourite players.

Source: Briefly News