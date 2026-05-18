South Africans reacted after updated long-distance taxi fares from Johannesburg and Pretoria went viral

Commuters travelling to provinces like Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape now face significantly higher transport costs

Many people blamed rising fuel prices for the increases, while others worried that travelling home is becoming unaffordable

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Commuters across South Africa are reacting to rising long-distance taxi fares after updated prices from Johannesburg and Pretoria routes surfaced online. Many people said travelling home is slowly becoming unaffordable.

A Jump Boy sat on a upturned bucket in a taxi so as not to occupy a paying seat while waiting for the taxi to fill up. Image: Keturah De Klerk

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are expressing concern after a TikTok video revealed the latest long-distance taxi fares from Johannesburg and Pretoria to various parts of the country. The video, posted by @aobakwe.thaganyan on 15 May 2026, showed updated taxi prices for routes connecting Gauteng to provinces including Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and the Eastern Cape.

Passengers travelling from Johannesburg or Pretoria to Polokwane now pay around R340 for a one-way trip. Routes to Giyani and Thohoyandou reportedly cost about R400, while passengers travelling to Kuruman face fares reaching R470.Trips to Bloemfontein and some Eastern Cape destinations reportedly range between R390 and R400. Other destinations such as Nelspruit and Rustenburg also saw notable increases.

The high cost of living in SA

The rising fares come during a period of mounting pressure on South African households already battling high food prices, electricity costs and expensive fuel. Diesel prices in particular have reportedly climbed above R31 per litre in some inland areas, placing significant strain on taxi operators who rely on long-distance travel.

Taxi operators have argued that they can no longer absorb the rising operational costs without adjusting fares. For many working-class South Africans, long-distance taxis remain one of the most important forms of transport. Social media users reacted strongly to the updated prices shared by user @aobakwe.thaganyan, with many saying salaries are not increasing at the same pace as the cost of living.

An elevated view showed minibus taxis at the central CBD taxi rank. Image: Morne De Klerk

Source: Getty Images

Check out the TikTok post below:

Mzansi question the new taxi prices

DithetoRM19 asked:

“Acornhoek R390, Bushbuckridge R400, why? Because we start Bushbuckridge, then Acornhoek?”

jeckywajeep1 said:

“Lol, last week I tried sending my parcel via taxi lol, I was charged R300 😳 Ba hlanya, then I went to Pep where I paid R150 yooh.”

Ndozaya yawa wrote:

“The difference between Kroonstad and Bloemfontein, including Welkom is not make sense for me. The kilometres from Kroonstad to Bloem are almost 235km, and yet you put only R70. Please make me understand this. 🙏”

Carol V Ra reacted:

“Shocked about Witbank. 😳”

Phoka e Ntle wrote:

“Tjoooo, life is getting tougher and tougher.”

Thabo wrote:

“Lol, back in 2017, from PTA to QwaQwa was R230, and from PTA to Ficksburg was R260. How times have changed😩”

Nthabi Kotola wrote:

“Welkom 340 and Bloemfontein 390 😳”

GOAT joked:

“Thank y’all… I think now it’s our time to buy our own cars. 🤞🏼😩🙈 This is too much.”

ThoriisoM wrote:

“Pretoria to Rustenburg used to be R80. 😭😭”

Zuri asked:

“How is it that Kimberley is cheaper than Musina?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about taxis

South Africans suggested alternative transportation after the Seshego Polokwane Taxi Association announced an increase in taxi fare on 18 May 2026, following a rise in fuel prices.

A taxi driver in South Africa stood his ground against two men during a road rage attack, and one of them pulled a gun when the fight turned against them.

A man appeared on Penuel's podcast and explained that he used to have a problem with taxi drivers.

Source: Briefly News