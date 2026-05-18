A woman reflected on her time at Sun City Prison and said the experience brought her closer to God

She shared photos from prison and explained that the difficult chapter helped shape her success today

Her story sparked online conversations about faith, rehabilitation and personal transformation after prison

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A woman’s emotional reflection about serving time at Sun City Prison has touched many people online after she shared how the experience transformed her life.

The picture on the left showed Chantee while still inside prison. Image: @chanteetebzabotop

Source: TikTok

A woman who once served time at Sun City Prison has gone viral after opening up about how the experience changed her life for the better. The video, posted by @chanteetebzabotop on 17 May 2026, featured photos of the woman wearing a prison uniform during her time behind bars. She didn't reveal the reason she was arrested, but shared on her journey while inside.

Instead of focusing on pain or regret, she reflected on how prison became a turning point in her personal journey and spiritual growth. In the caption, she explained that her time in prison helped strengthen her relationship with God and shaped the person she is today.

Sun City Prison experience sparks hope

Her message surprised many viewers, especially because prison experiences are often associated with trauma, hardship and suffering. Rather than speaking negatively about her past, the woman described the difficult chapter as something that ultimately pushed her toward self-discovery and purpose.

Sun City Prison has become widely discussed online in recent years, with former inmates occasionally sharing stories about the realities of life behind bars and how incarceration affected them emotionally and mentally. User @chanteetebzabotop's story resonated with viewers who related to overcoming difficult periods through faith and determination.

Tebza on the right posed with her wig on and prison uniform. Image: @chanteetebzabotop

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud woman for new life outside

Nikiwe412 said:

“I’m sure you learned your lesson and ngeke uphinde ubuyele laphaya. Umuhle now please live your life the best way you know how. I’m proud of you, ngiyakuthanda now let me follow you. ❤️❤️❤️ Translation: You won’t ever go back there again. You’re beautiful now, please live your life the best way you know how. I’m proud of you, I love you.”

Posh asked:

“Lena ke fashion designer inside tsotsi? Translation: Is this a fashion designer inside prison?”

Rwetsi Motaung said:

“You’re so beautiful, don’t let negative people pull you down. This was your lesson, babe; you’ve served your sentence. Let the new you embrace everything you went through.”

MmaBanana said:

“Iyoooh cc. I’m currently starting over, renting with my two kids, no car. But at least I’m working. God has been good.”

Tumelo Nkosii said:

“Phuma sthandwa sami, I was there nami. Come back to your kids. Translation: Come out, my love, I was there too.”

Voice of recovery MB said:

“I relate my sister. I will always be grateful for that place because it changed my life.”

Will said:

“A fully rehabilitated hun. So proud of you and congratulations on your commercial law qualification. ❤️”

Nomzamo Mabiza Kunene said:

“First time seeing this, and I love you.”

Dragon said:

“I don’t believe this, but anyway, good luck.”

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Source: Briefly News